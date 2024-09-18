GreenPower Receives Orders for EPA-Funded School Buses from RWC Group for the Arizona Market

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced it has received a series of orders for six GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses from its Arizona dealer RWC Group. The school buses, funded under the EPA Clean School Bus Program, are for three different school districts in Arizona, and RWC Group is currently working on additional orders of GreenPower all-electric school buses funded by the Program.

Six more GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST and Type D BEAST school buses will be headed to Arizona school districts under orders placed by the RWC Group.

"The GreenPower Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST all-electric school buses are perfectly designed to meet the needs of school districts in Arizona," said Tom Hartman, General Manager – Bus for RWC Group. "The BEAST that was deployed earlier this year at the Phoenix Elementary School District No. 1 has performed as expected without any issues, getting kids to and from school in a safe, cleaner and sustainable fashion."

Under the orders placed by RWC, Osborn School District #8 in Phoenix will receive three Type D BEAST school buses, Joseph City School District will receive one Type D BEAST and one Type A Nano BEAST, and Roosevelt School District No. 66 in Phoenix will receive one Type D BEAST. All six buses are funded from grants awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Clean School Bus Program. The Clean School Bus Program was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and has $5 billion in funding over five years to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and clean school buses.

"It is exciting to see more GreenPower all-electric school buses being purchased for Arizona schools," said GreenPower President and father Brendan Riley, who lives in the Phoenix area. "GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses have established the new standard of performance, safety and sustainability in the school bus market. At GreenPower we understand the importance of providing safe transportation for school children to and from school and for extra circular activities and are pleased to manufacture school buses that provide for that ride in a clean, healthy environment."

GreenPower's BEAST is a purpose-built, 40-foot Type D , zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 passengers. Designed from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle, the BEAST is a unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. Its complete flat floor design allows for tracking with no obstacles, and the high floors keep students out of the crash zone. With a range of up to 150 miles, the BEAST has the largest pass-through storage of any school bus on the market. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW, with wireless charging also available as an option.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has a standard 118 kwh battery pack and a range of up to 140 miles. Configured for up to 24 passengers, it features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 60 kW, with wireless charging also available as an option.

