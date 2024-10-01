GreenPower Receives Follow-On Order for 10 EV Star Passenger Vans from Washington University in St. Louis

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced an order for 10 EV Star Passenger Vans to be delivered to Washington University in St. Louis for on-campus student transportation.

Washington University in St. Louis has ordered 10 GreenPower EV Star Passenger Vans with rear ADA BraunAbility lifts and Q’STRAINT wheelchair securements along with front end bike racks for maximum student transportation and mobility options on campus.

"We are excited to receive this second order from Washington University," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Sales. "The University has been providing student transportation on campus for more than two years now with five EV Star Passenger Vans. This second group of ten all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission GreenPower vehicles will allow the college to provide additional safe, sustainable and healthy transportation for its students."

The multi-purpose, zero-emission EV Star Passenger Van has established the new standard of performance, safety and sustainability for the shuttle and transit space with a range of up to 150 miles and dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. It is purpose-built on the EV Star Cab & Chassis platform to be an all-electric vehicle with the most versatile configuration and carrying capacity it its class, and it comes with an electric bus door for easy accessibility. Dealing with GreenPower as the single manufacturing entity provides for ease of warranty claims, service and overall customer experience.

The EV Star Passenger Vans as ordered by Washington University in St. Louis will be equipped with rear BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q'STRAINT wheelchair securement positions. The WashU vehicles also include an optional bike rack on the front of each van to provide further mobility options for the students.

Contacts:

Claus Tritt

Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales

[email protected]

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company