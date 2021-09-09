GreenPower Motor Company to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets, today announced that CEO Fraser Atkinson, CFO Michael Sieffert and President Brendan Riley will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Friday, September 10. GreenPower will also present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which runs September 13-15, 2021.

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Friday, September 10, 2021

8:40 a.m. ET

GreenPower's executive team will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion and provide a company update along with a Q&A session.

A live webcast and audio replay will be available in the Investor Relations section on GreenPower's website.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 13, 2021

7:00 a.m. ET

GreenPower's executive team will provide an overview of the company's business and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Allie Potter, Skyya PR

[email protected]

Mike Cole, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 444-1341

