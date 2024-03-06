GreenPower Launches New Truck Body Business to Provide a One-Stop Shop for Commercial Customers

"The launch of GP Truck Body signifies our commitment to customer satisfaction, consolidating our services into a seamless one-stop shop experience for buying and manufacturing," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "By combining our business units under the GreenPower brand, we continue to provide unmatched expertise as an EV manufacturing company that possesses the level of know-how required for building truck bodies tailored specifically for electric vehicles. Our goal is to be the trusted partner our customers rely on to meet all their business requirements. With GP Truck Body now part of the GreenPower business unit, we can achieve this goal while strengthening our market influence."

GP Truck Body offers a complete line of truck bodies including dry freight, refrigerated boxes, aluminum stakebeds, steel and aluminum flatbeds and service bodies that maximize cargo capacity and delivery range. With the launch of the company, GreenPower and its operating businesses, now cover every stage of the fleet experience. "Dealing with a single manufacturing entity will increase the ease of doing business and ultimately the overall ownership experience," said Claus Tritt, Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales for GreenPower. "The customer has one place to go for its ordering, delivery and service and warranty needs."

GreenPower's announcement of the new truck body manufacturer has been part of its long-term vision to bring together its growing business under one corporate umbrella. GreenPower identified a growing demand among its customers for a one-stop shop that will provide tailored options for any number of body types, making the ordering process more seamless and drastically reducing the time from order to delivery to meet the customer's business needs.

During a press conference at the National Truck Equipment Association's (NTEA) Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana at booth #209 on Thursday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. EST, GreenPower President Brendan Riley will discuss the new GP Truck Body entity.

Press Conference Details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 10:30 - 10:55 a.m. EST

Location: Indiana Convention Center, Booth #209

Contacts:

Brendan Riley

President

[email protected]

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Claus Tritt

Vice President of Medium-Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts are in U.S. Dollars ©2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

