GreenPower Announces Follow-on Order from Transportation Commodities Inc. for 10 EV Star Cab & Chassis

"We are excited to receive an additional order from TCI," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Sales. "The company has been operating four GreenPower all-electric vehicles since 2021, serving their customer's needs without interruption or downtime. This follow-on order reflects the certainty that operating a GreenPower purpose-built vehicle provides to fleet managers who desire a zero-emission option to reduce their overall carbon footprint."

"We've selected GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built EV Star Cab & Chassis as it is a proven platform that is easy to deploy, easy to charge and easy to operate," said Michael Macias, Director of Sustainability & Compliance at Transportation Commodities Inc. "The EV Star Cab & Chassis provides the flexibility to add the body that is ideal for our business operations allowing us to provide a zero-emission alternative to our customers."

TCI will upfit the EV Star Cab & Chassis with a body that meets the needs of their customers. GP Truck Body has provided quotes to supply the upfitting service for TCI, including a Stakebed Truck body and the ReeferX refrigerated body. "With GP Truck Body manufacturing the upfit, the customer benefits from the EV technology expertise of our upfitting services as well as a one-stop-shop for purchasing and after sale service," Tritt continued.

The all-electric GreenPower proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis was designed to take on any mid and last-mile delivery while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emissions vehicle. It is purpose-built to be an electric vehicle and is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases. With a carrying capacity of 7,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles, the GreenPower EV Star Cab & Chassis is the perfect vehicle for any fleet. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

