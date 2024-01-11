GreenPower Announces Delivery of 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to Global Retailer in Canada

"GreenPower delivered 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to the Canadian unit of a global retailer who will upfit the vehicles for fulfillment of orders to the end consumer in the greater Toronto market," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales, who added that they were financed by a Canadian leasing company. "The company will upfit the vehicles with its own cargo box in order to facilitate last and middle-mile home deliveries."

The all-electric GreenPower proprietary EV Star Cab and Chassis was designed to take on any mid and last-mile delivery while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emissions vehicle. It is purpose-built to be an electric vehicle and is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases. With a carrying capacity of 7,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles, the GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis is the perfect vehicle for any fleet. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation.

The EV Star Cab and Chassis went through final assembly and inspection at GreenPower's South Charleston, West Virginia facility. The plant where GreenPower's Type A Nano BEAST and Type D BEAST all-electric school buses are manufactured also serves as a hub for processing the EV Star Cab and Chassis for East Coast distribution in the United States and Canada.

In addition to the delivery of the 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis, GreenPower also delivered nine BEAST school buses in California, four Nano Beast school buses in West Virginia, two EV250 thirty-foot transit buses to a city in California, five EV Star Passenger Vans leased to an airport and transportation services providers, one EV Star Refrigerated Cargo Van to a University in California, two EV Star Passenger Vans and an additional EV Star Cab and Chassis during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. GreenPower has more than 100 EV Star Cab and Chassis ready for delivery which were delayed by customers. Additionally, Lion Truck Body, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenPower, delivered 40 truck bodies during the quarter.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

