GreenPower Announces Change of Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower") announces that, further to its news releases of August 20, 2025 and August 27, 2025, the Company has delayed the implementation of its share consolidation on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) old common shares (the "Consolidation") from August 28, 2025 to September 8, 2025, and the implementation of the Consolidation will be subject to the receipt of all required approvals of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

