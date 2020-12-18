GreenPower and Perrone Robotics Deliver Nation's First Fully Autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority

The JTA is currently working with local colleges, medical campuses, and other partners to create the nation's first public transportation network powered by autonomous vehicles. GreenPower's fully autonomous EV Star, developed in collaboration with Perrone Robotics, is expected to enter service in February 2021 after an initial calibration period.

Introducing GreenPower's AV Star: Click Here

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "We are seeing a dramatic increase in autonomous vehicle demand and this vehicle demonstrates the compelling marriage of advanced technologies with the customer's own unique requirements. An autonomous vehicle like our EV Star really opens the door for other automated applications, such as delivery services, and we really see a wide-open market. With a fully autonomous EV Star, GreenPower can lead the way in this exciting, disruptive space."

Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower added, "The collaboration between Perrone Robotics and GreenPower Motor Company has proved successful and we are excited to deliver the first unit to JTA." Shetterly continued, "As a result, we are in the process of building a second unit in partnership with both First Transit and Perrone Robotics for a nationwide sales demo tour scheduled to begin in March 2021. First Transit is one of the leading transit solutions providers to transit properties all across country and this tour will allow GreenPower to leverage their reach and influence within the space."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

For further information: Brendan Riley, President, (510) 910-3377; Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, (909) 954-7530; Mike Cole, Investor Relations, (949) 444-1341; Megan Kathman, Skyya PR for GreenPower, (651) 785-3212, https://www.greenpowerbus.com

