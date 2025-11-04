GreenLight Metals Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel Canada") to act, along with TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners and co-lead underwriters (the "Underwriters"), in connection with a "bought deal" private placement offering of 28,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of C$10,010,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering, to purchase for resale up to an additional 15% of Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$1,501,500.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the Offering for development purposes at the Company's Bend Project in Wisconsin, exploration on the Penokean VMS Belt in Wisconsin, property payments, project support and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2025 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.greenlightmetals.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight Metals is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, our portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, we are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: receipt of all approvals related to the Offering; timing of closing of the Offering; and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the conditions to closing of the Offering may not be satisfied, management's broad discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact: Matt Filgate President & CEO, (778) 679-3579, [email protected]