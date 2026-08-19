Greenlane Renewables Announces Cascade H₂S Order and Service Work Order from Existing RNG Customer totalling $2.5 Million

~Expands customer relationship and installed base of proven Cascade H₂S technology in North America~

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced it has secured approximately $2.5 million in equipment and service contracts from an existing customer with a portfolio of renewable natural gas ("RNG") producing assets in the United States. The awards include the purchase of Greenlane's proprietary Cascade H₂S biogas desulfurization system and an independent service work order. The Cascade H₂S system delivers an established and robust regenerative biogas desulfurization solution delivering high performance at low cost. The awards expand Greenlane's relationship with the customer as well as the installed base of Greenlane's Cascade H₂S product in North America.

"With more than 350 units sold, Cascade H₂S adoption began 14 years ago in Italy, currently Europe's fastest-growing biomethane market, and is now expanding across Europe and into the Americas," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Every biogas-to-RNG project requires H₂S treatment removal. This sale supports our strategy to establish market leadership in the Americas with Cascade H₂S and reflects growing customer confidence in the value proposition of the product. Existing RNG producing facilities are increasingly recognizing the opportunity to significantly reduce operating costs while improving uptime. For many existing facilities currently relying on solid granular media replacement, switching to Cascade H₂S can deliver a payback in less than one year."

Unlike conventional solid granular media-based or biological desulfurization systems, Cascade H₂S utilizes a regenerative chemical process that continuously removes hydrogen sulfide without media replacement downtime or reliance on biological activity. The oxygen-free process neither requires oxygen addition nor introduces oxygen into the treated gas, helping customers meet increasingly stringent renewable natural gas pipeline specifications while simplifying operations and reducing lifecycle costs. The regenerative process produces elemental sulfur as a by-product, which can be beneficially reused as fertilizer.

For further information on the Greenlane™ Cascade H₂S product line, please click HERE.

About Greenlane Renewables

At Greenlane, we are relentless innovators solving the toughest challenges. At a time when new solutions are urgently needed, we are accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. The systems we supply transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value, low-carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for gas networks, transportation and industry from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production through new technology without adding new technology risk, making RNG more accessible and scalable for our customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to anticipated ability of Cascade H2S system to reduce operating costs while improving uptime; the Company's strategy to establish Cascade H2S as the preferred hydrogen sulfide removal solution for North America anaerobic digestion projects; the potential to replicate in North America Cascade H2S's success in Italy; the ability of Cascade H2S to deliver a payback to existing facilities currently relying on media replacement in less than one year; and the ability of a multi-year service agreement to support customer through operating life of asset while generating recurring revenue for Company.The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including market demand for renewable natural gas solutions, continued customer adoption of Greenlane's parts and service offerings, that Greenlane continues to expand its global market presence, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]