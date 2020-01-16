Greenland's Dramatic Landscape Added to Select Holland America Line 2021 Canada & New England Cruises

Suite bookings made by Feb. 28, 2020, receive free drinks, free dining package and free gratuities

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Canada & New England season will be even more scenic in 2021 with the addition of three cruises that explore the dramatic landscape of Greenland. From April through October, guests can select from more than 13 unique Canada, New England and Greenland itineraries ranging from seven to 17 days — including a new roundtrip cruise from Boston, Massachusetts, that features Greenland, Newfoundland and New England.

To celebrate the opening of the 2021 Canada, New England & Greenland bookings, Holland America Line is featuring an exclusive suite offer that includes free drinks, a free dining package and free gratuities when reserved by Feb. 28, 2020.

"With spectacular scenery in any season, close-to-home access for many of our guests and a thriving culinary and cultural scene, Canada and New England remains one of our most requested destinations," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Adding Greenland to those itineraries makes them even more desirable because it's so rarely visited on a cruise, and the natural beauty is a perfect complement to Canada and New England."

Kicking off the season in April, Amsterdam, Zaandam and Rotterdam sail a diverse collection of 50 cruises that call at 23 exceptional ports on itineraries departing from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Montréal, Québec. In addition to Greenland, the cruises call at some of the region's most iconic destinations, including Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island, Maine's spectacular Acadia National Park, Cape Breton's incredible Bird Islands and Red Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.

New and Notable in 2021:

Three new 17-day Greenland , Newfoundland & New England Discovery cruises aboard Rotterdam in July and August sail roundtrip from Boston and explore remote destinations with breathtaking natural beauty. Ports include Paamiut, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, Greenland ; St. John's , Red Bay , St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador ; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia ; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island ; and Bar Harbor, Maine .

Holland America Line's perfectly sized ships enable cruising the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary.

Cultural Experiences Come Aboard

On board, Holland America Line's multimedia EXC Talks bring Canada, New England and Greenland to life with captivating storytelling, expert commentary and stirring audio and video presentations.

Explore Food, Wine and Culture on Culinary Tours

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with Food & Wine magazine showcase the tastes of the region. On Canada, New England and Greenland cruises, guests can indulge in authentic poutine and maple syrup-infused treats or farm-to-fork cuisine in Québec City; sail on a classic lobster boat and then dine at a Downeast Maine lobster bake in Bar Harbor; explore Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley and attend a tasting at the Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards; or take a walking tour of Portland, Maine, and quaff a small-batch beer at Shipyard Brewing Company.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

