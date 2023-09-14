GREENHOUSE LAUNCHES 99.9 PER CENT PLASTIC-FREE BOTTLES AS PART OF NEW GLASS HOUSE PROJECT

With the launch of the Glass House Project, a platform designed to raise awareness about the beverage industry's toxic relationship with plastic, Greenhouse becomes the only beverage company in major Canadian grocery stores to be certified plastic-neutral.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The average person ingests up to a credit card's worth of plastic every week ( 1 ). Every minute of every day, the equivalent of two garbage trucks' worth of plastic is dumped into our oceans ( 2 ). As plastic production is forecasted to triple by 2060 ( 3 ), the problem is accelerating. Two beverage giants are the largest plastic polluters in the world by a wide margin ( 4 ). Greenhouse, a small Canadian beverage company, is casting light on this issue–and demonstrating that solutions exist–with the launch of its new 99.9 per cent plastic-free bottles, and by offsetting the remaining plastic in its supply chain to achieve company-wide plastic neutrality. These are the first steps in its Glass House Project , a movement to raise awareness about and fight one of the most pervasive problems destroying our planet: plastic and microplastic pollution.

Greenhouse has been bottling its organic, plant-based beverages in reusable glass bottles since opening its doors in 2014, a commitment that avoided an estimated 158,000 kg of plastic waste in 2023 alone. The new 99.9 per cent plastic-free bottles feature an aluminum cap and 100 percent post-consumer waste (PCW), plastic-free labels. Atop the new aluminum caps is a QR code designed for mobile, that consumers can scan to learn more about the Glass House Project and how Greenhouse has become the only beverage company in major Canadian grocery stores to be certified plastic-neutral.

"The number one and two largest plastic polluters in the world are beverage companies," says Anthony Green, Greenhouse's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our industry is trashing the planet, and this has become normalized. We're tiny by comparison, but we've always strived to do things differently, and we want to show our fellow beverage companies and consumers that alternatives do exist. With the launch of our Glass House Project, we're taking our commitment to sustainability one step further. We're setting out to break up the beverage industry's toxic relationship with plastic, raise awareness about microplastics and plastic pollution, and drive meaningful change."

Environmentally conscious Canadian consumers expect sustainable buying options and crave transparency with respect to the claims brands make. A recent study by Deloitte shows that 57 per cent of consumers don't believe brands' "green" claims, while conversely, 71 percent of Canadian business leaders believe the public has a significant level of trust in their sustainability claims. Canadians want to see brands walk the talk. Greenhouse, by shifting to 99.9 per cent plastic-free bottles and transparently outlining its areas for improvement in its new Glass House Project, is doing just that. The Toronto-based beverage company is on an ambitious mission to become the most sustainable beverage company in North America, and by 2026 aims to reduce plastic in its supply chain by over 40 per cent.

The organic beverage company is certified plastic-neutral by rePurpose , the world's leading plastic action platform, meaning that for all of the plastic currently remaining in its supply chain, it removes an equivalent amount from the natural environment. To date rePurpose has recovered over 38 million pounds of nature bound plastic, empowered more than 30 cities with waste prevention infrastructure, and supported more than 5 million people by providing access to waste prevention services, often for the first time.

Greenhouses' ongoing commitment to sustainability is receiving accolades across the nation. The beverage company was recently announced as a winner of the 2023 Canadian Grocery Award, which recognizes its sustainability impact and initiatives, and Greenhouse was Sobeys' 2022 Local Supplier Sustainability Award recipient.

To further drive industry change, Greenhouse is calling on all beverage companies to join its movement to set goals to eradicate single use plastics and PET bottles from beverage production and supply chains, and in the interim, to commit to the use of less harmful materials in their bottles, starting with the banning of antimony and cobalt.

As of September 2023, all Greenhouse bottles sold are plastic neutral. The new 99.9 per cent plastic free bottles will begin appearing in Greenhouse stores, online, and across all of its channels this week; visit your local grocery store to pick up the new and improved plastic-neutral Greenhouse bottles, and contribute to making a change toward a more sustainable future.

To learn more about the Glass House Project (mobile only) and how Greenhouse is achieving plastic-neutrality, visit greenhouse.ca .

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is a proudly Canadian company producing organic, plant-based, functional beverages. Its products are free from GMOs; artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives; synthetic fertilizers; and toxic pesticides. Greenhouse's product line-up includes cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, kombuchas, shakes, plantmilks, sparkling waters, and adaptogenic lattes, which contain bioavailable nutrients from plants in a delicious, convenient format, easily incorporated into your day-to-day. An industry leader in sustainability, Greenhouse is on a mission to become the most sustainable beverage company in North America. Greenhouse is certified plastic-neutral by rePurpose, the world's leading plastic action platform, and has contributed to helping rePurpose recover more than 38,244,358 pounds of nature-bound plastic. Greenhouse continues to make strides with its carbon footprint. It carbon offsets every home delivery by donating to certified projects that protect forests around the world to neutralize that footprint via Pachama . In 2023, Greenhouse was announced a winner of the 2023 Canadian Grocery Award, which recognizes its sustainability impact and initiatives.

