GreenFirst Recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2022 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Winners were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021. A brief video on GreenFirst highlighting this achievement can be seen by clicking here.

"We are honoured to have been chosen as one of the top performers in this year's TSX Venture Top 50 and look forward to continuing to execute on our growth agenda," said Rick Doman, CEO of GreenFirst. "This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of our current and past Board members, management, employees and the continued support of our shareholders."

On February 10, 2022 GreenFirst announced its graduation to the TSX senior board.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada having an annual lumber production capacity of 905MMfbm, with a goal to increase. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.2 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and, while GreenFirst considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including those set out in GreenFirst's public disclosure record filed under its profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. GreenFirst disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations (416) 775 2821