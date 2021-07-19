GreenFirst appoints RBC as Information Agent for Rights Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) (TSXV: GFP.RT) ("GreenFirst") announces that RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") has been appointed as GreenFirst's information agent for GreenFirst's previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for gross proceeds of up to approximately $167,500,000.

For any questions or assistance relating to the Rights Offering, please contact RBC at 1-855-214-1269 (toll free).

As previously disclosed, the rights may be exercised until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 30, 2021. The rights are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GFP.RT" and will continue to be posted for trading on the TSXV until noon (Toronto time) on July 30, 2021, at which time they will cease trading.

GreenFirst has also published a FAQ document on its website which contains a summary of certain key features of the Rights Offering. The FAQ document can be accessed by going to: https://gffp.ca/FAQ. The FAQ document should be read together with, and is qualified in its entirety by, GreenFirst's final prospectus dated July 2, 2021. The final prospectus can be found under GreenFirst's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Larry G. Swets, Jr., 630-824-8199