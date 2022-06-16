GreenFirst Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) ("GreenFirst" or the "Company") is pleased to report Christopher Hodgson has been elected to the GreenFirst Board of Directors (the "Board") at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 16, 2022. David Chartrand did not stand for re-election.

"We would like to thank David for the valuable time and guidance he provided to the Board. We wish him well with all his endeavours and we look forward to working with him on projects in the future" said Paul Rivett, Chairman of the Board. "We welcome Chris to the GreenFirst Board. His knowledge and experience in commodity markets bring a valuable perspective to our Board."

The Company is providing the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting which was held virtually. A total of 75,428,790 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 42.48% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 29, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

MOTIONS VOTES FOR PERCENTAGE FOR Paul Rivett 62,054,074 99.33 % Rick Doman 62,420,574 99.92 % Barbara Anie 61,773,409 98.88 % William G. Harvey 61,760,324 98.86 % Chris Hodgson 62,127,928 99.45 % Michael Mitchell 62,456,269 99.98 % Marty Proctor 53,535,431 85.70 % Larry G. Swets Jr. 53,453,551 85.57 % W. Sean Willy 61,757,307 98.86 %

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at nine; and (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR.

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada having an annual lumber production capacity of 905MMfbm, with a goal to increase. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.2 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

