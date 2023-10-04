Greenbutts Welcomes Peter Dobson as Sensory Advisor

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenbutts, a leading innovator in biodegradable filtration technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Dobson to its team as a sensory advisor. With a remarkable 34 years of experience in craftsmanship and business leadership, Peter brings his expertise in sensory assessment to further strengthen Greenbutts' position in the market.

In his previous role as Global Product Manager at British American Tobacco, Peter successfully managed renowned global drive brands, including Dunhill and Pall Mall. He is widely recognized internationally as a tobacco product 'Guru', demonstrating his unparalleled passion and knowledge in the field. Peter's extensive experience in combustibles and other tobacco products (OTP) uniquely positions him to contribute to the enhancement of Greenbutts' product portfolio offerings and consumer proposition relevance.

"We are delighted to have Peter Dobson join our team as a sensory advisor," said Tadas Lisauskas, CEO at Greenbutts. "His impressive track record and expertise will play a pivotal role in driving our commitment towards creating exceptional consumer experiences and expanding our market presence."

Peter Dobson's appointment further solidifies Greenbutts' commitment to revolutionizing filtration technology with environmentally friendly solutions. With Peter's invaluable insights, Greenbutts will continue to develop innovative products that align with consumer preferences and prioritizes sustainability.

"I am truly excited to be part of the Greenbutts story, said Peter Dobson. "Key to our customers' success is not just novel products and propositions, but also protecting valuable current business as regulation and consumer mindsets evolve. Greenbutts can offer solutions to both through a fantastic product story and outstanding sensory performance and design flexibility."

About Greenbutts:

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The sustainable design of the Company's technology includes an all-natural, rapidly-degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fibers. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts' natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry.

For further information: Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts