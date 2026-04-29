Green Street Deepens Its Canadian Public Market Platform with New Company-Level Intelligence

New Company Snapshot reports bring deeper, standardized intelligence to Canadian REIT investors.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) and infrastructure intelligence, today announced a significant expansion of its Canadian public market capabilities -- delivering deeper, company-level intelligence across 16 listed REITs/real estate companies and seven property sectors within its Canadian coverage universe.

The new Canadian Company Snapshot reports, now available as part of Green Street's independent research offering, provide a comprehensive, standardized view of the metrics that matter most to REIT investors -- including key investment themes, valuation estimates, leverage metrics, proprietary company grades, executive compensation, corporate governance, ESG data, and more. Together, these tools are designed to help Canadian REIT investors make more strategic, higher-conviction decisions with greater speed and confidence.

This expansion builds on Green Street's broader Canadian CRE platform, which combines independent research, predictive analytics, proprietary data, and exclusive real-time news coverage to deliver a uniquely integrated public and private market perspective. With the addition of company-level intelligence, Green Street's Canadian offering gives clients and market participants a more powerful lens through which to navigate complexity, uncover opportunity, and act decisively across the Canadian real estate landscape.

"Canadian REIT investors have long needed a single, authoritative source that brings together the depth of analysis required to make confident decisions," said Fred Blondeau, Head of Green Street's Canadian Research. "These Company Snapshots do exactly that -- consolidating critical data points into a clear, standardized view backed by Green Street's rigorous, independent research. As Canadian real estate markets grow in complexity, we are committed to giving investors the intelligence edge they need to stay ahead."

Green Street has also expanded its data delivery capabilities through additional API endpoints, enabling seamless integration of Green Street data into client models and internal tools. This broadens flexibility for prospective data users while extending value for existing API subscribers -- making it easier than ever to put Green Street's intelligence to work within existing workflows.

Join Green Street in Toronto -- September 30, 2026

Green Street's Canadian Research experts will be convening the country's leading voices in commercial real estate and infrastructure investment at the Green Street Commercial Real Estate Forum in Toronto on September 30th, 2026. Spanning LP allocation, operator strategy, and developer execution, the Forum serves as a premium platform for dealmaking, market intelligence, and high-impact connections at a pivotal moment for the Canadian CRE industry. Register your interest now and be the first to receive registration details in the coming weeks.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading provider of actionable commercial real estate and infrastructure research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

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SOURCE Green Street