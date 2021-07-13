Green Impact Partners Virtually Opens the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Green Impact Partners Inc., ("GIP" or the "Company") (TSXV: GIP), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

About Green Impact Partners

GIP is a TSXV publicly-traded clean technology and transition energy company, which went public on June 1, 2021, through a reverse takeover which included a $100 million dollar brokered financing. GIP is focused on leading the transition to a green and sustainable economy through clean energy and water distribution. GIP seeks to be impactful partners in a green, more sustainable future by optimizing late-stage technology to repurpose by-products into clean energy and other value-added substances. For more information visit: https://www.greenipi.com/ .

Commitment to Sustainable and Inclusive World

GIP's strategic purpose is to provide the world with net zero earth impact energy and water to facilitate the ever-growing needs while reducing the current impact of use and consumption. GIP is focused on developing a best in class ESG program focused on measuring and reporting on ESG metrics that meet top standards and disclosure requirements, which includes Executive & Board gender equality & diversity, alignment with GRESB and UN sustainable development goals and net zero assessment of full cycle impact of all business operations and decisions.

Led by a strong, and aligned, Board of Directors and Management Team, GIPs strategic purpose is coupled with a diligent focus on driving superior risk-adjusted returns to all stakeholders in the business.

Board of Directors

Geeta Sankappanavar, Chair of the Board of Directors: Mrs. Sankappanavar has been a leader in ESG driven businesses and capital deployment throughout her career. Mrs. Sankappanavar is recognized as an international thought leader, an advocate for women's equality and a committed philanthropist. She has been honoured as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, Hall of Fame), Alberta's 50 Most Influential People and Calgary's Top 40 Under 40. Geeta serves as the Chair of the Board of Governors for the University of Calgary, as a board member of UNICEF Canada.

Alicia Dubois, Board Member: Mrs. Dubois is a proud Indigenous professional who serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation ("AIOC"). In addition Mrs. Dubois is the Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Ontario Museum.

Bruce A. Chan, Board Member: Mr. Chan has spent nearly 20 years in a variety of senior positions with Teekay Corporation a publicly traded corporation on the NYSE, and one of the world's largest marine energy transportation, storage, and production companies, with offices in 15 countries and approximately 6,700 seagoing and shore-based employees. In addition, Mr. Chan currently serves on several boards including BC Ferries and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Jeff D. Hunter, Board Member: Mr. Hunter is a seasoned energy executive with the vast majority of his experience focused on asset intensive investment platforms and operating companies including power generating plants, electricity transmission lines and other critical energy infrastructure.

Senior Executive Management

Jesse Douglas, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director: Mr. Douglas is the co-founder and President and Chief Executive Officer of GIP, as well as a Director of GIP. Mr. Douglas currently serves as Founder, Executive Chair of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. and has led the growth of Wolverine's business, successfully executing numerous acquisitions and divestitures to achieve significant consolidation in the Alberta energy industry through a downturn. Mr. Douglas has various prior experiences as an executive, senior manager and owner in multiple construction businesses.

Kathy Bolton, Chief Financial Officer: Ms. Bolton, is the Chief Financial Officer of GIP. Ms. Bolton is the co-founder and former Chief Financial Officer of BluEarth Renewables Inc. ("BluEarth"), a private renewable energy company with a significant operating and development presence across North America that grew under her leadership. Prior to co-founding BluEarth, Ms. Bolton was the Chief Financial Officer, at Canadian Hydro Developers Inc. ("Canadian Hydro"), playing a key role in all matters relating to the C$1.6 billion acquisition of Canadian Hydro by TransAlta Corporation in 2009.

Nikolaus Kiefer, Executive Strategic Advisor: Mr. Kiefer is the co-founder of GIP and sits as an Executive Strategic Advisor of GIP. Mr. Kiefer's background is focused on Corporate Development and Capital Markets, founding multiple private companies and previously working as a sell-side Research Analyst.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "explores" and similar expressions, as they relate to Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP"), or their management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and the United States; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by GIP; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and the United States; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; satisfaction of the conditions to the Transaction; many of which are beyond the control of GIP. These forward-looking statements reflect material factors, expectations and assumptions, including the terms of the Amalgamation and Arrangement Agreement. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are encouraged to review and carefully consider the risk factors pertaining to GIP described in the filing statement of GIP dated May 17, 2021, which is accessible on GIP's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly be required by law, GIP disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Management of GIP has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on GIP's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. GIP's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits GIP will derive therefrom.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement of GIP dated May 17, 2021, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

