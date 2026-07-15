Green Imaging Technologies Announces Strategic Leadership Evolution to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Imaging Technologies Inc. (GIT), an innovation-driven leader in imaging technology solutions, today announced a strategic evolution of its executive leadership structure, designed to accelerate the company's commercial growth and deepen its technology leadership simultaneously. Effective July 15, 2026, Norm Couturier will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Derrick Green will transition into the newly defined role of Chief Technology Officer.

The new structure positions GIT with dedicated executive ownership of its two core strategic imperatives -- commercial scale-up and technology innovation -- ensuring both receive the focused, senior leadership required to drive GIT's next phase of growth.

"This is a transition that reflects the natural and exciting maturation of Green Imaging Technologies," said David Wagner, Chair of the GIT Board of Directors. "The Board has tremendous confidence in both Norm and Derrick. By dedicating our strongest commercial leader to the CEO role and channelling Derrick's extraordinary technology expertise into an elevated CTO mandate, we are positioning GIT to pursue growth and innovation at a pace and depth that a unified executive model simply cannot match. This is a decisive act of strategic leadership, and the Board stands fully behind it."

Norm Couturier, incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at this pivotal moment in GIT's journey. Over the past two years as Chief Operating Officer, I have had the privilege of building our commercial momentum alongside an outstanding team -- and I intend to carry that momentum forward with the same commitment, the same values, and an even greater sense of purpose. GIT's best opportunities are ahead of us, and I am ready to lead this company toward them."

Derrick Green, transitioning to Chief Technology Officer, said: "I am genuinely excited about this transition. GIT's technology is its greatest competitive asset, and I have long believed that it deserves the kind of focused, long-horizon leadership that the CTO role now makes possible. This is not a step back -- it is a step deeper into the work that I am most passionate about. I look forward to driving GIT's technology vision and innovation agenda with even greater intensity, and to doing so in close partnership with our exceptional engineering and R&D teams."

About Green Imaging Technologies Inc.

GIT is a Fredericton, NB-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance imaging technology company focused on delivering proprietary, innovation-led imaging solutions across a growing range of commercial and industrial markets. The company has achieved significant commercial growth over the past two years, driven by expanding customer relationships, new market channels, and a strengthening intellectual property portfolio. GIT's commitment to technology differentiation as the foundation of its competitive strategy remains unchanged under the new executive structure.

SOURCE Green Imaging Technologies Inc.

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