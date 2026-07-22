Green Bridge Announces C$5 Million "Best Efforts" Public Offering of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE, AND THE PROSPECTUS

SUPPLEMENT WILL BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS, THROUGH SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE: GRBM) (OTCQB: GBMCF) (FWB: J48) (WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Canada to act as sole agent and bookrunner (the "Agent"), in connection with a "best-efforts" public offering of up to 40,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below) at an exercise price of C$0.155 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company will grant the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 6,000,000 Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination thereof at the Offering Price (the "Agent's Option"). The Agent's Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date.

The Units will be offered by way of: (i) a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing base shelf prospectus dated June 22, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), to be filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec; (ii) in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act; and (iii) other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed to by the Company and the Agent, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in any such jurisdiction.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment thereto is being provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendments to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to support the Company's existing operations, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 30, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of "critical mineral" rich assets in North America. Two projects of merit are the focus of the Company's activity which include the Serpentine property ("Serpentine") and the South Contact District ("South Contact Project" and together, the "Projects"). The South Contact Project includes the Titac property ("Titac") and the Skibo property ("Skibo") which exist along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Projects contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium resources hosted in mafic, ultramafic, and oxide ultramafic intrusions. Serpentine is a magmatic sulphide style deposit with an Inferred and Indicated mineral resources estimate for copper and nickel. A portion of the Titac property, known as "Titac South", contains an Inferred mineral resource estimate for titanium dioxide mineralization, details of which are available in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects entitled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024 and a report date of September 26, 2024, authored by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P. Geo., Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., Fallon T. Clarke, B.Sc., P. Geo., and Christian Bohm, PhD, P.Geo., and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the timing for closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing and availability of the Prospectus Supplement, the exercise of the Agent's Option, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals of the Offering, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: the closing of the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all; the Company receiving all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering; the filing and availability of the Prospectus Supplement within the anticipated timeframe; and the Company using the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Offering does not close on the anticipated timing or at all, the risk that the Company raises less than the maximum amount of gross proceeds of the Offering, the risk that the Agent's Option may not be exercised in whole or in part, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected, risks related to not receiving regulatory approval of the Offering, risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Green Bridge Metals Corporation

For more information, please contact: David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 604.928-3101, [email protected]