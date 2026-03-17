GREEK WINE WEEK RETURNS TO TORONTO APRIL 19 TO 25, 2026

Not for profit festival brings modern Greek wine, culture, and education to the city through a week of tastings, dinners, and special events

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Greek Wine Week, a Toronto based not for profit festival dedicated to celebrating and promoting Greek wine, culture, and education, returns April 19 to 25, 2026 with approximately twenty events hosted across the city.

Launched in 2023, Greek Wine Week is focused on making modern Greek wine more familiar to Canadian audiences through experiences that highlight indigenous varietals, regional identity, and contemporary wine culture. In 2024, the festival produced 35 plus consumer and trade events across Toronto.

In 2026, eight winery representatives will travel from Greece to participate in festival programming and connect with Toronto audiences through tastings, dinners, and venue collaborations.

"Greek Wine Week is about discovering great wines that happen to be from Greece," said Voula Monoholias, Festival Director of Greek Wine Week. "Many people have not been exposed to Greek wine, or they have outdated ideas about it. This festival is a chance to taste widely, learn a few key grapes and regions, and leave with new favourites."

"Most people have never had the chance to explore Greek wine in a guided way," said Steve Kriaris, President of Greek Wine Week. "Greek Wine Week creates that access in one week and helps build a lasting platform for Greek wine in Canada through education, hospitality, and partnership with Toronto venues."

2026 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Wine pairing dinner at Jacobs and Co. Steakhouse

Walk-around tasting at the SOHO House

Happy hour & 50% off Greek Wines with wine representatives from Greece at Bar Koukla

Sunday roast dinner at The Berczy Tavern

Hellenic Heritage Foundation Charity event at The Myth

Taste and buy lunch at estiatorio Milos

Exclusive dinner at Mamakas

Patio party at Bar Neon

Greek Summer Vibes Party at Vintage Conservatory

Trade masterclass at Vintage Conservatory

The full festival schedule and a full list of participating wineries can be found at GreekWineWeek.com.

ABOUT GREEK WINE WEEK

Greek Wine Week is a Toronto based not for profit organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Greek wine, culture, and education through an annual festival.

SOURCE Greek Wine Week

MEDIA CONTACT: Voula Monoholias, [email protected]