WINNIPEG, MB, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco will host an IFRS 17 information session for analysts and investors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation materials will be available at greatwestlifeco.com/news-events/events.

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET Presenters: Paul Mahon, President & Chief Executive Officer

Garry MacNicholas, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

To listen via telephone dial 416-915-3239 (Toronto) or 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA).

A replay of the call will be available until July 27, 2022 and can be accessed by calling 1-855-669- 9658 or 604-674-8052 (passcode:9067). The archived webcast will be available on greatwestlifeco.com.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 33 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]