Great-West Lifeco reports first quarter 2022 results

This earnings news release for Great-West Lifeco Inc. should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) and condensed consolidated interim unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted. These reports are available on greatwestlifeco.com under Financial Reports. Additional information relating to Lifeco is available on sedar.com. Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in millions Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its first quarter 2022 results. Net earnings of $770 million and base earnings1 of $809 million were both up 9% compared to the same period in 2021.

"The start of 2022 has been marked by tragic human dislocation and loss as a result of the senseless invasion of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to those impacted by these events. Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we are very pleased with our results this quarter that are in line with our medium-term objectives, and reflect the strength, resiliency and diversification in our business," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco Inc. "We are pleased with the progress we are making in our important value creation priorities. Integration of our acquired businesses remains on track including the launch of Personal Capital capabilities into the Empower platform."



Base earnings(1) Net earnings Common Shareholders Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Segment earnings(1)







Canada $272 $298 $275 $287 United States (U.S.) 120 104 105 89 Europe 245 201 219 195 Capital and Risk Solutions 170 145 169 145 Lifeco Corporate 2 (9) 2 (9) Total earnings(1) $809 $739 $770 $707 EPS(2) $0.87 $0.80 $0.83 $0.76 Return on equity(2)(3) 14.7% 13.6% 14.1% 15.7%

Base earnings per common share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.87 increased by 9% from $0.80 a year ago, with fee income benefiting from higher average equity markets across all jurisdictions compared to the first quarter of 2021. In addition, mortality experience overall improved from 2021, particularly in Europe and U.S. Life Reinsurance.

Reported net EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.83, up from $0.76 a year ago, primarily due to the increase in base earnings.

Return on equity of 14.1% and base return on equity of 14.7% in the first quarter of 2022 were solid in light of continued macroeconomic challenges.

Highlights

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

The Company's capital position remained strong at March 31, 2022 , with a LICAT Ratio4 for Canada Life, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary, of 119% which is near the high end of the Company's internal target range and above the supervisory target. The LICAT Ratio reduced by 5 points in the quarter mainly due to the material increase in interest rates in the quarter.

Consolidated assets of $600 billion and assets under administration5 of $2.2 trillion

Consolidated assets were approximately $600 billion and assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $2.2 trillion at March 31, 2022 , a decrease of 5% and 4%, respectively, from December 31, 2021 . In the quarter, higher interest rates, generally downward equity market movements and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar negatively impacted asset values, partially offset by new business growth in other AUA6.

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into five reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe, Capital and Risk Solutions and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, refer to the Company's first quarter of 2022 interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

Q1 Canada segment base earnings of $272 million and net earnings of $275 million – Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $272 million , down 9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to adverse morbidity experience in Group Customer, as well as unfavourable impacts of new business and policyholder behaviour in Individual Customer.

– Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were , down 9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to adverse morbidity experience in Group Customer, as well as unfavourable impacts of new business and policyholder behaviour in Individual Customer. Positive net cash flows 6 in Group and Individual wealth businesses – In the first quarter of 2022, the Group and Individual wealth businesses in Canada recorded net positive flows of fee business AUA of $541 million and $173 million , respectively.

– In the first quarter of 2022, the Group and Individual wealth businesses in recorded net positive flows of fee business AUA of and , respectively. Rated Most Valuable Insurance Company Brand in Canada – Brand Finance, the leading brand valuation consultancy, rated Canada Life as the fourth most valued brand in Canada , making Canada Life the first insurance company ever to jump into its top five most valuable brands in Canada. The annual Canada 100 2022 report highlights the 150% increase in brand value from combining three separately branded businesses under a single brand, the significant increase in the brand's strength, shifting from a A+ ('strong') to a AAA- ('extremely strong'), as well as Canada Life's exceptional brand performance in its home market.

UNITED STATES

Q1 U.S. Financial Services base earnings of US$106 million ( $134 million ) and net earnings of US$94 million ( $120 million ) – U.S. Financial Services base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were US$106 million ( $134 million ), up US$22 million or 26% from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher contributions from investment experience and higher net fee income driven by higher average equity markets, partially offset by higher operating expenses to support future business growth.

– U.S. Financial Services base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were ( ), up or 26% from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher contributions from investment experience and higher net fee income driven by higher average equity markets, partially offset by higher operating expenses to support future business growth. Acquisition of the full-service retirement services business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (Prudential) completed – On April 1, 2022 , Empower completed the previously announced acquisition of the full-service retirement services business of Prudential. Empower's reach in the U.S. is now expanded to more than 17.1 million retirement plan participants and AUA to US$1.4 trillion on behalf of approximately 71,000 workplace savings plans.



On March 30, 2022 , to finance a portion of the Prudential retirement services business acquisition, Great-West Lifeco U.S LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, established a 2-year $625 million ( US$500 million ) non-revolving credit facility. As at March 31, 2022 , the facility was fully drawn, along with $403 million ( US$323 million ) from an existing revolving credit facility.

Run-rate cost synergies are on track – Annualized run rate cost synergies of US$80 million pre-tax have been achieved as of March 31, 2022 related to the Company's acquisition of MassMutual's retirement services business. The Company remains on track to achieve annualized run rate cost synergies of US$160 million pre-tax at the end of integration in 2022.

– Annualized run rate cost synergies of pre-tax have been achieved as of related to the Company's acquisition of MassMutual's retirement services business. The Company remains on track to achieve annualized run rate cost synergies of pre-tax at the end of integration in 2022. Positive net cash flows in Empower and Personal Capital – In the first quarter of 2022, Empower recorded positive net flows of AUA of US$29 billion ( $36 billion ) and Personal Capital recorded positive net flows of other assets under management 7 of US$1.2 billion ( $1.5 billion ).

– In the first quarter of 2022, Empower recorded positive net flows of AUA of ( ) and Personal Capital recorded positive net flows of other assets under management of ( ). Q1 Putnam net loss of US$4 million ( $5 million ) – Putnam's net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was US$4 million ( $5 million ), compared to a net loss of US$3 million ( $3 million ) in the first quarter of 2021. In-quarter market volatility impacted fee revenue and drove seed capital losses, which along with a small increase in operating expenses, resulted in an increase in loss compared to the first quarter of 2021 of US$1 million ( $1 million ). For Putnam , there were no differences between net and base earnings (loss).

– net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared to a net loss of ( ) in the first quarter of 2021. In-quarter market volatility impacted fee revenue and drove seed capital losses, which along with a small increase in operating expenses, resulted in an increase in loss compared to the first quarter of 2021 of ( ). For , there were no differences between net and base earnings (loss). Putnam continues to sustain strong investment performance – As of March 31, 2022 , approximately 83% and 87% of Putnam's fund assets performed at levels above the Lipper median on a three-year and five-year basis, respectively. In addition, 58% and 69% of Putnam's fund assets were in the Lipper top quartile on a three-year and five-year basis, respectively. Putnam has 25 funds currently rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar Ratings.

EUROPE

Q1 Europe segment base earnings of $245 million and net earnings of $219 million – Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $245 million , up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily, due to favourable investment experience in the U.K., higher fee income in Ireland as well as favourable mortality experience in both Ireland and the U.K. These items were partially offset by less favourable annuitant experience in the U.K. and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $219 million , up $24 million or 12% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher base earnings and improved real estate related market impacts. These items were partially offset by a negative impact from actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, acquisition related costs in Ireland and unfavourable market related impacts in Ireland and Germany .

– Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were , up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily, due to favourable investment experience in the U.K., higher fee income in as well as favourable mortality experience in both and the U.K. These items were partially offset by less favourable annuitant experience in the U.K. and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were , up or 12% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher base earnings and improved real estate related market impacts. These items were partially offset by a negative impact from actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, acquisition related costs in and unfavourable market related impacts in and . Strong Insurance and Annuity and Wealth sales 7 – In the first quarter of 2022, Insurance and Annuity sales increased by 100% and Wealth sales increased 59% over the same period in 2021.

– In the first quarter of 2022, Insurance and Annuity sales increased by 100% and Wealth sales increased 59% over the same period in 2021. Positive net cash flows in Wealth and Investment Only mandates – In the first quarter of 2022, Wealth mandates and Investment Only mandates each recorded positive net flows of AUA of $1.4 billion , for total positive net flows of AUA of $2.8 billion .

CAPITAL AND RISK SOLUTIONS

Q1 Capital and Risk Solutions segment base earnings of $170 million and net earnings of $169 million – Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $170 million , up 17% compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to less adverse claims experience in the U.S. life business, favourable impacts from new business and favourable longevity experience.

– Base earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were , up 17% compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to less adverse claims experience in the U.S. life business, favourable impacts from new business and favourable longevity experience. Continued expansion in the global reinsurance market – In the first quarter of 2022, Capital and Risk Solutions continued to expand its international presence and entered into a mortgage reinsurance agreement with an insurance company in Israel. In addition, the Company continued growing its presence in the U.S. health market, completing a number of reinsurance agreements during the quarter.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4900 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 2, 2022.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Record Date Payment Date Amount, per share Series G June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.3250 Series H June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.30313 Series I June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.28125 Series L June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.353125 Series M June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.3625 Series N June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.109313 Series P June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.3375 Series Q June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.321875 Series R June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.3000 Series S June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.328125 Series T June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.321875 Series Y June 2, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.28125

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions, except per share amounts)



As at or for the three months ended

March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021 Earnings





Base earnings(1) $ 809 $ 825 $ 739 Net earnings - common shareholders 770 765 707 Per common share





Basic:





Base earnings(2) 0.869 0.887 0.796 Net earnings 0.827 0.822 0.762 Diluted net earnings 0.825 0.820 0.761 Dividends paid 0.490 0.490 0.438 Book value(3) 24.57 24.71 23.36 Base return on equity(2) 14.7 % 14.6 % 13.6 % Return on equity(3) 14.1 % 14.0 % 15.7 % Total net premiums(4) $ 14,051 $ 12,989 $ 13,152 Total premiums atnd deposits(1)(4) 44,158 47,654 45,063 Fee and other income 1,813 1,885 1,751 Net policyholder benefits, dividends and experience refunds(4) 12,747 12,241 11,934 Total assets per financial statements $ 600,459 $ 630,488 $ 592,759 Total assets under management(1) 954,395 1,007,643 943,641 Total assets under administration(1)(5) 2,187,706 2,291,592 2,088,009







Total equity 30,387 30,483 27,385







The Canada Life Assurance Company consolidated LICAT Ratio(6) 119 % 124 % 123 %





(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. (2) This metric is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. (3) Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's March 31, 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details on the composition of this measure. (4) Comparative figures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been restated relating to an immaterial classification error in the U.S. segment as described in note 16 to the Company's June 30, 2021 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements. (5) 2021 comparative figures have been restated to include Financial Horizons Group and Excel Private Wealth Inc. assets under administration in the Canada segment. (6) The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary. The LICAT Ratio is calculated in accordance with the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions' guideline - Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's March 31, 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

Base earnings(1) and Net earnings - common shareholders (unaudited)



For the three months ended



March 31

2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31

2021

Base earnings (loss)(1)







Canada $ 272 $ 317 $ 298

United States 120 156 104

Europe 245 213 201

Capital and Risk Solutions 170 145 145

Lifeco Corporate 2 (6) (9)

Lifeco base earnings(1) $ 809 $ 825 $ 739











Items excluded from base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions(2) $ (9) $ 23 $ 5

Market-related impacts on liabilities(2) (11) 20 (24)

Restructuring and integration costs (12) (15) (12)

Transaction costs related to acquisitions(3) (7) (74) (1)

Net gain/charge on business dispositions(4) — (14) —

Items excluded from Lifeco base earning $ (39) $ (60) $ (32)











Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders







Canada $ 275 $ 307 $ 287

United States 105 92 89

Europe 219 239 195

Capital and Risk Solutions 169 133 145

Lifeco Corporate 2 (6) (9)

Lifeco net earnings - common shareholders $ 770 $ 765 $ 707

















(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. (2) Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's March 31, 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details on the composition of this measure. (3) The transaction costs relate to acquisitions in the U.S. segment (the full-service retirement business of Prudential, Personal Capital and the retirement services business of MassMutual) as well as acquisitions in the Europe segment. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net gain/charge on business dispositions includes a $14 million net charge on business disposition in the Europe Corporate business unit.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses several non-GAAP financial measures to measure overall performance of the Company and to assess each of its business units. A financial measure is considered a non-GAAP measure for Canadian securities law purposes if it is presented other than in accordance with GAAP used for the Company's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in compliance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. Investors may find these financial measures useful in understanding how management views the underlying business performance of the Company.

Base earnings (loss)

Base earnings (loss) reflect management's view of the underlying business performance of the Company and provide an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings (loss). Base earnings (loss) exclude the following items:

The impact of actuarial assumption changes and other management actions;

The net earnings impact related to the direct equity and interest rate market impacts on insurance and investment contract liabilities, net of hedging, and related deferred tax liabilities, which includes:

the impact of hedge ineffectiveness related to segregated fund guarantee liabilities that are hedged and the performance of the related hedge assets;



the impact on segregated fund guarantee liabilities not hedged;



the impact on general fund equity and investment properties supporting insurance contract liabilities;



other market impacts on insurance and investment contract liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, including those arising from the difference between actual and expected market movements; and

Certain items that, when removed, assist in explaining the Company's underlying business performance including restructuring costs, integration costs related to business acquisitions, material legal settlements, material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, impact of substantially enacted income tax rate changes and other tax impairments and net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business.

Lifeco









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings $ 809 $ 825 $ 739











Items excluded from Lifeco base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions (pre-tax) $ (9) $ 28 $ 4

Income tax (expense) benefit — (5) 1

Market-related impacts on liabilities (pre-tax) (14) 22 (25)

Income tax (expense) benefit 3 (2) 1

Restructuring and integration costs (pre-tax) (17) (21) (16)

Income tax (expense) benefit 5 6 4

Transaction costs related to acquisitions (pre-tax) (8) (76) (2)

Income tax (expense) benefit 1 2 1

Net gain/charge on business dispositions (pre-tax) — (14) —

Income tax (expense) benefit — — —

Total pre-tax items excluded from base earnings $ (48) $ (61) $ (39)

Impact of items excluded from base earnings on income taxes 9 1 7

Net earnings - common shareholders $ 770 $ 765 $ 707













Canada





For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings $ 272 $ 317 $ 298











Items excluded from base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions (pre-tax) $ 1 $ (18) $ (18)

Income tax (expense) benefit (1) 5 5

Market-related impacts on liabilities (pre-tax) 4 4 2

Income tax (expense) benefit (1) (1) —

Net earnings - common shareholders $ 275 $ 307 $ 287













United States









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings $ 120 $ 156 $ 104











Items excluded from base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions (pre-tax) $ — $ 2 $ —

Income tax (expense) benefit — — —

Market-related impacts on liabilities (pre-tax) (3) (1) (2)

Income tax (expense) benefit 1 — —

Restructuring and integration costs (pre-tax) (17) (21) (16)

Income tax (expense) benefit 5 6 4

Transaction costs related to acquisitions (pre-tax) (2) (52) (2)

Income tax (expense) benefit 1 2 1

Net earnings - common shareholders $ 105 $ 92 $ 89













Europe









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings $ 245 $ 213 $ 201











Items excluded from base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions (pre-tax) $ (9) $ 59 $ 22

Income tax (expense) benefit 1 (13) (4)

Market-related impacts on liabilities (pre-tax) (15) 19 (25)

Income tax (expense) benefit 3 (1) 1

Transaction costs related to acquisitions (pre-tax) (6) (24) —

Income tax (expense) benefit — — —

Net gain/charge on business dispositions (pre-tax) — (14) —

Income tax (expense) benefit — — —

Net earnings - common shareholders $ 219 $ 239 $ 195













Capital and Risk Solutions









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings $ 170 $ 145 $ 145











Items excluded from base earnings







Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions (pre-tax) $ (1) $ (15) $ —

Income tax (expense) benefit — 3 —

Net earnings - common shareholder $ 169 $ 133 $ 145













Lifeco Corporate









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Base earnings (loss) $ 2 $ (6) $ (9)











Net earnings (loss) - common shareholder $ 2 $ (6) $ (9)



Premiums and deposits

Total premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based insurance and annuity products net of ceded reinsurance (as defined under IFRS as net premium income), premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance ASO contracts, deposits on individual and group segregated fund products as well as deposits on proprietary mutual funds and institutional accounts. This measure provides an indicator of top-line growth.

Premiums and deposits









For the three months ended



March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Total net premiums(1) $ 14,051 $ 12,989 $ 13,152

Policyholder deposits (segregated funds)(2) 8,273 8,337 7,953

Self-funded premium equivalents (ASO contracts) and other 2,893 4,556 1,703

Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits 18,941 21,772 22,255

Total premiums and deposits(1) $ 44,158 $ 47,654 $ 45,063















(1) Comparative figures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been restated relating to an immaterial classification error in the U.S. segment as described in note 16 to the Company's June 30, 2021 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements. (2) Refer to note 9(b) of the Company's condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 for further details.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Assets under management and assets under administration are non-GAAP measures that provide an indicator of the size and volume of the Company's overall business. Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volumes, size and trends.

Total assets under administration includes total assets per financial statements, other assets under management and other assets under administration.

Assets under administration









March 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 March 31 2021

Total assets per financial statements $ 600,459 $ 630,488 $ 592,759

Other AUM 353,936 377,155 350,882

Total AUM 954,395 1,007,643 943,641

Other AUA(1) 1,233,311 1,283,949 1,144,368

Total AUA(1) $ 2,187,706 $ 2,291,592 $ 2,088,009

















(1) 2021 comparative figures have been restated to include Financial Horizons Group and Excel Private Wealth Inc. assets under administration in the Canada segment.

Non-GAAP Ratios

A non-GAAP ratio is a financial measure in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that is not disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of the Company and has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. These financial measures do not have a standardized definition under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers.

The non-GAAP ratios disclosed by the Company each use base earnings (loss) or core earnings (loss) as the non-GAAP component. Base earnings (loss) reflect management's view of the underlying business performance of the Company and provide an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings.

Base earnings per share - Base earnings (loss) for the period is divided by the number of average common shares outstanding for the period.

- Base earnings (loss) for the period is divided by the number of average common shares outstanding for the period. Base return on equity - Base earnings (loss) for the trailing four quarters are divided by the average common shareholders' equity over the trailing four quarters. This measure provides an indicator of business unit profitability.

