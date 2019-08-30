Great-West Lifeco President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc., will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on September 5, 2019. His presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. Great-West Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower Retirement and Putnam Investments. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at June 30, 2019 and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-926-5012, media.relations@gwl.ca; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 416-552-3208, deirdre.neary@gwl.ca

Related Links

http://www.greatwestlifeco.com/english/index.html

