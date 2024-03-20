TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG MB, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) announced today that Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the National Bank 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. His presentation will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available and later archived in News and Events of Great-West Lifeco's website.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the end of 2023, our companies had over 33,500 employees, 232,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 42 million customer relationships.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

