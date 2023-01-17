TSX: GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dervla Tomlin, current Chief Actuary, as Chief Risk Officer, effective February 13, 2023.

In her new role, Dervla will lead all aspects of risk management across Great-West Lifeco. She will also continue to have responsibility for our Actuarial function with the Appointed Actuary reporting to her.

Dervla brings over 30 years' experience in the industry to this role. She was appointed Chief Actuary, Lifeco in April 2015, having previously served as the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary for Irish Life. In addition to corporate actuarial and risk experience, Dervla has extensive operational experience, including pricing and product development, marketing, customer service and leading a successful strategic business transformation.

"We are excited to have Dervla take on the role of Chief Risk Officer, including leadership of our actuarial team. We look forward to her leadership of these important functions in their support of our strategies for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Paul Mahon, President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco. "Our prudent approach to Risk management has been a hallmark of our company's success for over 175 years. I'm confident that under Dervla's leadership this will continue to be one of Lifeco's strengths as we respond to new and increasingly complex risks for our customers."

Dervla joined the Great-West Lifeco team in 2013 as part of the acquisition of Irish Life. She has a degree in mathematics and economics from University College Dublin. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland and the UK Institute of Actuaries and an Associate of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Throughout her career, she has been an active member of professional and industry bodies. She is a Past President of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

Dervla succeeds Graham Bird, who is retiring in April this year having served as Chief Risk Officer since 2015. During his tenure, Graham has overseen the development of leading Risk functions for the company and championed a sophisticated risk-based culture for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Through his tenure, Lifeco and Operating Company teams have benefited from Graham's strong commercial mindset and deep risk expertise. Prior to joining Great-West Lifeco, Graham served in a number of senior roles within the financial services industry in North America and Europe. Graham will be supporting the transition as a special advisor to the CEO until his retirement on April 30, 2023, after which he will continue in an advisory capacity to Great-West Lifeco.

"I'd also like to thank Graham Bird for his commitment and dedication to building a leading Risk function and for sustaining and enhancing a strong risk-based culture within Lifeco," said Mahon. "Graham has been a key leader in helping Great-West Lifeco successfully deliver on its agenda for growth and long-term strength for stakeholders and I'm pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise in an advisory capacity beyond his retirement. On behalf of everyone at Great-West Lifeco, I'd like to congratulate Graham on his retirement."

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

