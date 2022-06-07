TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will participate in the "Executive Perspectives: Views from Life Insurance CEOs" panel discussion at the S&P Global Ratings 38th Annual Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

S&P Global Ratings will offer complimentary registration to all attendees for the virtual event. More information and registration details are available on the S&P Global Ratings 38th Annual Insurance Conference website.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 33 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

