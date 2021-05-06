Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors Français
May 06, 2021, 17:50 ET
TSX:GWO
WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 19 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2021 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Michael R. Amend
|
832,184,489
|
99.84%
|
1,369,545
|
0.16%
|
Deborah J. Barrett
|
833,047,476
|
99.94%
|
506,556
|
0.06%
|
Robin A. Bienfait
|
832,400,450
|
99.86%
|
1,153,583
|
0.14%
|
Heather E. Conway
|
832,454,736
|
99.87%
|
1,099,298
|
0.13%
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
809,940,531
|
97.17%
|
23,613,494
|
2.83%
|
André Desmarais
|
805,557,669
|
96.64%
|
27,996,356
|
3.36%
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
731,624,543
|
87.77%
|
101,929,460
|
12.23%
|
Gary A. Doer
|
829,257,640
|
99.48%
|
4,296,390
|
0.52%
|
David G. Fuller
|
832,278,472
|
99.85%
|
1,275,562
|
0.15%
|
Claude Généreux
|
815,026,746
|
97.78%
|
18,527,281
|
2.22%
|
Elizabeth C. Lempres
|
832,309,785
|
99.85%
|
1,244,246
|
0.15%
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
819,155,774
|
98.27%
|
14,398,254
|
1.73%
|
Paul A. Mahon
|
829,956,753
|
99.57%
|
3,596,777
|
0.43%
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
830,494,160
|
99.63%
|
3,059,871
|
0.37%
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
800,330,802
|
96.01%
|
33,223,219
|
3.99%
|
T. Timothy Ryan
|
828,808,324
|
99.43%
|
4,745,706
|
0.57%
|
Gregory D. Tretiak
|
825,444,311
|
99.03%
|
8,109,719
|
0.97%
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
825,236,949
|
99.00%
|
8,317,079
|
1.00%
|
Brian E. Walsh
|
826,976,579
|
99.21%
|
6,577,450
|
0.79%
About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.
Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]
