WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 19 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2021 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Michael R. Amend

832,184,489

99.84%

1,369,545

0.16%

Deborah J. Barrett

833,047,476

99.94%

506,556

0.06%

Robin A. Bienfait

832,400,450

99.86%

1,153,583

0.14%

Heather E. Conway

832,454,736

99.87%

1,099,298

0.13%

Marcel R. Coutu

809,940,531

97.17%

23,613,494

2.83%

André Desmarais

805,557,669

96.64%

27,996,356

3.36%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

731,624,543

87.77%

101,929,460

12.23%

Gary A. Doer

829,257,640

99.48%

4,296,390

0.52%

David G. Fuller

832,278,472

99.85%

1,275,562

0.15%

Claude Généreux

815,026,746

97.78%

18,527,281

2.22%

Elizabeth C. Lempres

832,309,785

99.85%

1,244,246

0.15%

Paula B. Madoff

819,155,774

98.27%

14,398,254

1.73%

Paul A. Mahon

829,956,753

99.57%

3,596,777

0.43%

Susan J. McArthur

830,494,160

99.63%

3,059,871

0.37%

R. Jeffrey Orr

800,330,802

96.01%

33,223,219

3.99%

T. Timothy Ryan

828,808,324

99.43%

4,745,706

0.57%

Gregory D. Tretiak

825,444,311

99.03%

8,109,719

0.97%

Siim A. Vanaselja

825,236,949

99.00%

8,317,079

1.00%

Brian E. Walsh

826,976,579

99.21%

6,577,450

0.79%

 About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

