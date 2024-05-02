Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors Français

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

May 02, 2024, 17:29 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Michael R. Amend

790,164,728

99.67 %

2,579,441

0.33 %

Deborah J. Barrett

791,332,291

99.82 %

1,411,883

0.18 %

Robin A. Bienfait

790,782,059

99.75 %

1,962,110

0.25 %

Heather E. Conway

790,293,689

99.69 %

2,450,485

0.31 %

Marcel R. Coutu

782,106,199

98.66 %

10,637,653

1.34 %

André Desmarais

758,864,555

95.73 %

33,879,235

4.27 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

751,473,170

94.79 %

41,270,624

5.21 %

Gary A. Doer

789,442,952

99.58 %

3,300,688

0.42 %

Claude Généreux

758,667,749

95.70 %

34,076,052

4.30 %

Jake P. Lawrence

776,397,732

97.94 %

16,346,071

2.06 %

Paula B. Madoff

790,489,959

99.72 %

2,254,210

0.28 %

Paul A. Mahon

788,270,160

99.44 %

4,474,000

0.56 %

Susan J. McArthur

788,834,015

99.51 %

3,910,150

0.49 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

753,512,703

95.05 %

39,231,208

4.95 %

James P. O'Sullivan

775,964,737

97.88 %

16,779,414

2.12 %

T. Timothy Ryan

787,977,679

99.40 %

4,766,479

0.60 %

Dhvani D. Shah

790,766,009

99.75 %

1,978,162

0.25 %

Siim A. Vanaselja

785,921,735

99.14 %

6,822,421

0.86 %

Brian E. Walsh

783,927,167

98.89 %

8,816,990

1.11 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the start of 2024, our companies had over 32,250 employees, 106,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 40 million customer relationships.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For further information: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

