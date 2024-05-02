May 02, 2024, 17:29 ET
TSX:GWO
WINNIPEG, MB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Michael R. Amend
|
790,164,728
|
99.67 %
|
2,579,441
|
0.33 %
|
Deborah J. Barrett
|
791,332,291
|
99.82 %
|
1,411,883
|
0.18 %
|
Robin A. Bienfait
|
790,782,059
|
99.75 %
|
1,962,110
|
0.25 %
|
Heather E. Conway
|
790,293,689
|
99.69 %
|
2,450,485
|
0.31 %
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
782,106,199
|
98.66 %
|
10,637,653
|
1.34 %
|
André Desmarais
|
758,864,555
|
95.73 %
|
33,879,235
|
4.27 %
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
751,473,170
|
94.79 %
|
41,270,624
|
5.21 %
|
Gary A. Doer
|
789,442,952
|
99.58 %
|
3,300,688
|
0.42 %
|
Claude Généreux
|
758,667,749
|
95.70 %
|
34,076,052
|
4.30 %
|
Jake P. Lawrence
|
776,397,732
|
97.94 %
|
16,346,071
|
2.06 %
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
790,489,959
|
99.72 %
|
2,254,210
|
0.28 %
|
Paul A. Mahon
|
788,270,160
|
99.44 %
|
4,474,000
|
0.56 %
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
788,834,015
|
99.51 %
|
3,910,150
|
0.49 %
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
753,512,703
|
95.05 %
|
39,231,208
|
4.95 %
|
James P. O'Sullivan
|
775,964,737
|
97.88 %
|
16,779,414
|
2.12 %
|
T. Timothy Ryan
|
787,977,679
|
99.40 %
|
4,766,479
|
0.60 %
|
Dhvani D. Shah
|
790,766,009
|
99.75 %
|
1,978,162
|
0.25 %
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
785,921,735
|
99.14 %
|
6,822,421
|
0.86 %
|
Brian E. Walsh
|
783,927,167
|
98.89 %
|
8,816,990
|
1.11 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.
Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the start of 2024, our companies had over 32,250 employees, 106,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 40 million customer relationships.
Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
For further information: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]
