WINNIPEG, MB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Michael R. Amend 790,164,728 99.67 % 2,579,441 0.33 % Deborah J. Barrett 791,332,291 99.82 % 1,411,883 0.18 % Robin A. Bienfait 790,782,059 99.75 % 1,962,110 0.25 % Heather E. Conway 790,293,689 99.69 % 2,450,485 0.31 % Marcel R. Coutu 782,106,199 98.66 % 10,637,653 1.34 % André Desmarais 758,864,555 95.73 % 33,879,235 4.27 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 751,473,170 94.79 % 41,270,624 5.21 % Gary A. Doer 789,442,952 99.58 % 3,300,688 0.42 % Claude Généreux 758,667,749 95.70 % 34,076,052 4.30 % Jake P. Lawrence 776,397,732 97.94 % 16,346,071 2.06 % Paula B. Madoff 790,489,959 99.72 % 2,254,210 0.28 % Paul A. Mahon 788,270,160 99.44 % 4,474,000 0.56 % Susan J. McArthur 788,834,015 99.51 % 3,910,150 0.49 % R. Jeffrey Orr 753,512,703 95.05 % 39,231,208 4.95 % James P. O'Sullivan 775,964,737 97.88 % 16,779,414 2.12 % T. Timothy Ryan 787,977,679 99.40 % 4,766,479 0.60 % Dhvani D. Shah 790,766,009 99.75 % 1,978,162 0.25 % Siim A. Vanaselja 785,921,735 99.14 % 6,822,421 0.86 % Brian E. Walsh 783,927,167 98.89 % 8,816,990 1.11 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.

Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the start of 2024, our companies had over 32,250 employees, 106,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 40 million customer relationships.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

