May 10, 2023, 18:34 ET
TSX:GWO
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2023 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Michael R. Amend
|
838,876,400
|
99.88 %
|
1,012,915
|
0.12 %
|
Deborah J. Barrett
|
838,997,396
|
99.89 %
|
888,586
|
0.11 %
|
Robin Bienfait
|
838,824,361
|
99.87 %
|
1,064,498
|
0.13 %
|
Heather E.Conway
|
838,755,836
|
99.87 %
|
1,133,479
|
0.13 %
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
821,231,819
|
97.78 %
|
18,657,496
|
2.22 %
|
André Desmarais
|
800,720,210
|
95.34 %
|
39,169,005
|
4.66 %
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
704,679,206
|
83.90 %
|
135,210,009
|
16.10 %
|
Gary A. Doer
|
837,886,282
|
99.76 %
|
1,998,789
|
0.24 %
|
David G. Fuller
|
838,960,025
|
99.89 %
|
929,290
|
0.11 %
|
Claude Généreux
|
810,386,856
|
96.49 %
|
29,502,459
|
3.51 %
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
828,954,085
|
98.70 %
|
10,935,230
|
1.30 %
|
Paul A. Mahon
|
835,219,128
|
99.44 %
|
4,670,187
|
0.56 %
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
826,782,859
|
98.44 %
|
13,106,000
|
1.56 %
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
796,981,105
|
94.89 %
|
42,908,110
|
5.11 %
|
T. Timothy Ryan
|
826,519,706
|
98.41 %
|
13,369,609
|
1.59 %
|
Dhvani D. Shah
|
839,373,347
|
99.94 %
|
515,512
|
0.06 %
|
Gregory D. Tretiak
|
830,361,098
|
98.87 %
|
9,528,217
|
1.13 %
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
833,424,025
|
99.23 %
|
6,465,190
|
0.77 %
|
Brian E. Walsh
|
822,761,082
|
97.96 %
|
17,127,582
|
2.04 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
For further information: Media Relations : Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]
Share this article