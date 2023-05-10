TSX:GWO

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2023 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Michael R. Amend 838,876,400 99.88 % 1,012,915 0.12 % Deborah J. Barrett 838,997,396 99.89 % 888,586 0.11 % Robin Bienfait 838,824,361 99.87 % 1,064,498 0.13 % Heather E.Conway 838,755,836 99.87 % 1,133,479 0.13 % Marcel R. Coutu 821,231,819 97.78 % 18,657,496 2.22 % André Desmarais 800,720,210 95.34 % 39,169,005 4.66 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 704,679,206 83.90 % 135,210,009 16.10 % Gary A. Doer 837,886,282 99.76 % 1,998,789 0.24 % David G. Fuller 838,960,025 99.89 % 929,290 0.11 % Claude Généreux 810,386,856 96.49 % 29,502,459 3.51 % Paula B. Madoff 828,954,085 98.70 % 10,935,230 1.30 % Paul A. Mahon 835,219,128 99.44 % 4,670,187 0.56 % Susan J. McArthur 826,782,859 98.44 % 13,106,000 1.56 % R. Jeffrey Orr 796,981,105 94.89 % 42,908,110 5.11 % T. Timothy Ryan 826,519,706 98.41 % 13,369,609 1.59 % Dhvani D. Shah 839,373,347 99.94 % 515,512 0.06 % Gregory D. Tretiak 830,361,098 98.87 % 9,528,217 1.13 % Siim A. Vanaselja 833,424,025 99.23 % 6,465,190 0.77 % Brian E. Walsh 822,761,082 97.96 % 17,127,582 2.04 %



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

