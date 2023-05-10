Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors Français

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2023 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Michael R. Amend

838,876,400

99.88 %

1,012,915

0.12 %

Deborah J. Barrett

838,997,396

99.89 %

888,586

0.11 %

Robin Bienfait

838,824,361

99.87 %

1,064,498

0.13 %

Heather E.Conway 

838,755,836

99.87 %

1,133,479

0.13 %

Marcel R. Coutu

821,231,819

97.78 %

18,657,496

2.22 %

André Desmarais

800,720,210

95.34 %

39,169,005

4.66 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

704,679,206

83.90 %

135,210,009

16.10 %

Gary A. Doer

837,886,282

99.76 %

1,998,789

0.24 %

David G. Fuller

838,960,025

99.89 %

929,290

0.11 %

Claude Généreux

810,386,856

96.49 %

29,502,459

3.51 %

Paula B. Madoff

828,954,085

98.70 %

10,935,230

1.30 %

Paul A. Mahon

835,219,128

99.44 %

4,670,187

0.56 %

Susan J. McArthur

826,782,859

98.44 %

13,106,000

1.56 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

796,981,105

94.89 %

42,908,110

5.11 %

T. Timothy Ryan

826,519,706

98.41 %

13,369,609

1.59 %

Dhvani D. Shah

839,373,347

99.94 %

515,512

0.06 %

Gregory D. Tretiak

830,361,098

98.87 %

9,528,217

1.13 %

Siim A. Vanaselja

833,424,025

99.23 %

6,465,190

0.77 %

Brian E. Walsh

822,761,082

97.96 %

17,127,582

2.04 %


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For further information: Media Relations : Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]

