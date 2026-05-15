Great Success for the First Canadian Edition of the Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening

MILAN, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The first edition of BBWO in Canada was a huge success with the public and generated a great enthusiasm. Approximately 650 participants, including trade and hospitality professionals, and about 150 wine enthusiasts attended.

Canada BBWO 2026 (PRNewsfoto/BBWO 2026)

The Barolo and Barbaresco Consortium gave Canadian professionals the opportunity to taste its wines at the Liberty Grand in Toronto. The event, which is the largest international tasting dedicated to these two Piedmontese appellations, took the form of a walk-around tasting accompanied by a buffet of appetizers and enriched by the presence of an expert and passionate audience.

The event was organized by the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Protection Consortium in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Toronto.

"The feedback from producers at the conclusion of this edition of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening on May 12, 2026, was very positive. The industry professionals we met in Ontario proved to be extremely professional, knowledgeable, and eager to deepen their understanding of our wines. Choosing Canada, and Ontario in particular, means investing in a market that boasts a long tradition of consuming our products, but one that requires constant promotion and communication efforts, especially given the numerous wineries that have emerged over the past twenty years.

"The presence of nearly 170 producers and with over 350 wine labels, the event represented an extraordinary and unprecedented opportunity for industry professionals. There was also widespread praise for the event's organization and for the consumer-focused session, which was aimed at collectors and consumers. For us, the end consumer plays a central role: those who choose and purchase a bottle deserve our utmost attention and respect. It is essential that both intermediaries and consumers are always informed about the evolution and new developments of our product," states Sergio Germano, president of the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Protection Consortium.

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SOURCE BBWO 2026

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