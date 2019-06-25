Great Panther Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) ("Great Panther", the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2019 in Vancouver, BC.

A total of 139,755,196 votes were cast representing 50.16% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting.

All of the director nominees were duly elected by shareholders present or represented by proxy. The following provides the voting results for each director nominee:

Director Votes for Percent for Votes withheld Percent withheld R. W. (Bob) Garnett 72,137,067 88.11% 9,734,155 11.89% James M. Bannantine 72,150,708 88.13% 9,720,514 11.87% Robert A. Archer 72,193,502 88.18% 9,677,720 11.82% John Jennings 70,161,684 85.70% 11,709,538 14.30% Jeffrey R. Mason 72,091,502 88.05% 9,779,720 11.95% W. James Mullin 72,092,733 88.06% 9,778,489 11.94% Elise Rees 72,059,371 88.02% 9,811,851 11.98% Kevin Ross 80,979,882 98.91% 891,340 1.09%

Shareholders voted 88.22% in favour of setting the number of directors at eight, 97.45% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 87.43% in favour of ratifying and approving the amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement for continuation for a further three years.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Limited is an intermediate precious metals mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. Great Panther is also evaluating the restart of the Coricancha project in Peru and expects to make a decision on whether or not to restart the project in June 2019.

