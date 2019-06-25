Great Panther Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Great Panther Mining Limited

Jun 25, 2019

TSX: GPR  |  NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) ("Great Panther", the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2019 in Vancouver, BC.

A total of 139,755,196 votes were cast representing 50.16% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. 

All of the director nominees were duly elected by shareholders present or represented by proxy.  The following provides the voting results for each director nominee:

Director

Votes for

Percent for

Votes withheld

Percent withheld

R. W. (Bob) Garnett

72,137,067

88.11%

9,734,155

11.89%

James M. Bannantine

72,150,708

88.13%

9,720,514

11.87%

Robert A. Archer

72,193,502

88.18%

9,677,720

11.82%

John Jennings

70,161,684

85.70%

11,709,538

14.30%

Jeffrey R. Mason

72,091,502

88.05%

9,779,720

11.95%

W. James Mullin

72,092,733

88.06%

9,778,489

11.94%

Elise Rees

72,059,371

88.02%

9,811,851

11.98%

Kevin Ross

80,979,882

98.91%

891,340

1.09%

Shareholders voted 88.22% in favour of setting the number of directors at eight, 97.45% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 87.43% in favour of ratifying and approving the amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement for continuation for a further three years.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Limited is an intermediate precious metals mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.  Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine.  Great Panther is also evaluating the restart of the Coricancha project in Peru and expects to make a decision on whether or not to restart the project in June 2019.

For further information: Alex Heath, CFA, Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Toll Free: 1 888 355 1766, Tel: +1 604 638 8956, aheath@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com

