Great Panther Announces 2022 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 29, 2022, via virtual webcast.

A total of 167,149,329 common shares of the 471,094,691 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 35.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:



NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Trudy M. Curran 88,325,413 14,925,834 85.54 % 14.46 % Joseph Gallucci 88,554,030 14,697,217 85.77 % 14.23 % Alan Hair 89,490,866 13,760,381 86.67 % 13.33 % John Jennings 78,106,489 25,144,758 75.65 % 24.35 % Elise Rees 91,611,947 11,639,300 88.73 % 11.27 % Kevin J. Ross 92,231,941 11,019,306 89.33 % 10.67 % Dana Williams 88,503,147 14,748,100 85.72 % 14.28 %



In addition, shareholders voted 90.36% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven, 88.80% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 81.06% in favour of a resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on terms to be determined by the board of directors. For more information see the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, available on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com/investors/agm.

