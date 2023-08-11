GREAT PACIFIC CAPITAL CORP. - EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Pacific Capital Corp. ("GPCC"), announced today that it acquired an additional 337,560 common shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation ("Westshore"), which shares were purchased on August 11, 2023, through recognized Canadian Stock Exchanges

This acquisition brings the total holdings in the common shares of Westshore by GPCC, together with certain affiliates, to 28,349,015 common shares, representing approximately 45.35% of the outstanding common shares of Westshore, and brings the total holdings of the common shares of Westshore by GPCC to 17,964,592 common shares, representing approximately 28.74% of the outstanding common shares of Westshore. GPCC and the affiliates referenced above are wholly owned by Jim Pattison.

Immediately before the acquisition, GPCC held 17,627,032 common shares of Westshore, representing approximately 28.20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Westshore.

GPCC is formed under the laws of British Columbia. The principal business of GPCC is investing in securities.

Westshore's head office is located at 1800 – 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1C7.

The common shares of Westshore that GPCC purchased were purchased and are presently being held for investment purposes. In the future, GPCC or its affiliates may acquire additional common shares of Westshore or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates can be obtained from Nick Desmarais (604-688-6764) or on the SEDAR profile of Westshore at www.sedarplus.ca.

