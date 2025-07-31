Great Northern Energy Metals Announces Name Change to American Atomics Inc.

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "Great Northern Energy Metals Inc." to "American Atomics Inc." to better reflect the Company's business (the "Name Change").

The common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") now trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "NUKE". There is no consolidation or change in the Company's share capital in connection with the Name Change. The new CUSIP 024030108 and ISIN CA0240301089 have been assigned to the Common Shares following the Name Change.

The Name Change and stock symbol was approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents. Shares certificates bearing the previous company name "Great Northern Energy Metals Inc." continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Company is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name.

On Behalf of the Board of American Atomics Inc.

"David Mitchell"

CEO & Director

About American Atomics Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on securing and developing critical energy metals, including uranium. The Company's mission is to support the global transition to clean energy through responsible resource development.

David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, American Atomics Inc., [email protected]