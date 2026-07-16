Great North Airlines Pilots Ratify New Collective Agreement

Great North operates CRJ-200 and DHC-8 aircraft from its operating base in Kitchener, Ontario. The airline conducts federal and provincial government operations, evacuation and emergency flying, essential air services, and charter and ACMI operations throughout North America and into South America, from remote gravel strips to major international airports, from emergency evacuations in remote northern communities to flying major sports teams and sporting associations. Great North is growing its fleet throughout 2026 and 2027 as it builds a specialization in connecting southern Ontario to the north and the Canadian Arctic for the resource and government sectors, as well as expanding its ACMI operations and ad-hoc charter program through its partnership with Air Charter Service (ACS) and other brokers.

"We set out to build the best-compensated program in the regional sector in Canada for similar gauge fleet types, and this agreement delivers exactly that. Great North pilots do some of the most varied and diverse flying in the country, and this agreement reflects the value of that work."

Eric Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer, Great North Airlines

"We built this agreement around the complete career, from the day a pilot joins to the top of the scale. Combined with an 18-and-12 schedule that works for commuting pilots anywhere in Canada, it is a compelling offer for the best pilots in the industry."

Brock Henderson, Chief Operating Officer, Great North Airlines

ABOUT THE AGREEMENT

The Collective Agreement, positions Great North at the top of the Canadian regional market for comparable aircraft types. Its market-leading provisions include:

Highest captain pay in Canadian regional aviation on comparable gauge aircraft, at both entry and top of scale.

Highest RRSP employer match in the regional market and immediate vesting.

Highest fixed per diem in the market.

Employer-paid extended health and dental with no deductibles, effective the first day of employment.

Seniority recognition for pilots arriving from other ALPA carriers, and the same recognition for type-current pilots regardless of previous affiliation through PPC transportability.

Training bond coverage for incoming type-rated captains.

Instructor and check-pilot premiums that lead Canadian regional aviation.

A defined framework for managed aircraft.

Enhanced bereavement leave, at the top of the market.

On seniority recognition specifically, captains arriving from another ALPA carrier are placed a minimum of one level above their previous employer and no lower than Level 3, up to Level 5. Pilots holding a current PPC on Great North fleet types receive the same treatment regardless of previous affiliation.

Great North's 18-duty-day, 12-day-off rotation is structured for commuting pilots based anywhere in the country. For pilots choosing to relocate, the Kitchener-Waterloo region is one of Canada's fastest-growing communities, a top ten North American tech hub, and approximately thirty percent more affordable than Toronto. Great North's headquarters in Mississauga is located at the Malton GO station on the Kitchener line, connecting through to Union Station in Toronto.

ABOUT GREAT NORTH AIRLINES

Great North Airlines is a southern Ontario based regional airline operating CRJ-200 and DHC-8 aircraft. The airline conducts federal and provincial government operations, evacuation and emergency flying, essential air services, and charter and ACMI operations throughout North America and into South America. Great North is building one of the most diverse operational profiles in Canadian aviation, with a growing fleet and expanding presence.

SOURCE Great North Airlines

MEDIA CONTACTS: Great North Airlines: [email protected]