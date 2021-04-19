Great Learning collaborates with MIT Professional Education to offer Applied Data Science Program

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Great Learning , a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education, announces the launch of MIT Professional Education's Applied Data Science Program with curriculum developed and taught by MIT faculty, and delivered in collaboration with Great Learning. The comprehensive curriculum for the twelve-week program will be delivered on weekdays, followed by sessions over the weekends by Great Learning mentors and industry experts.

As per QS World University Rankings for 2019-2020 , MIT was named the world's top university for the eighth year in a row based on factors such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, student-to-faculty ratio, proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students

The curriculum for the Applied Data Science Program starts with basics such as Statistics and increases in complexity as it moves into Graph Neural Networks. It is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs aspiring to learn contemporary and advanced Data Science topics. After successful completion of the program, learners with prior experience in programming and statistics should be able to understand various Data Science techniques and their applications to real-world problems, and how to implement various Machine Learning techniques to solve complex problems and make data-driven business decisions. The program offers hands-on exposure to industry-relevant projects created by Data Science and Machine Learning experts via live and personalized mentored learning sessions.

Speaking about the collaboration Mohan Lakhmaraju , Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, "We started Great Learning 7 years ago with a vision of making high-quality, outcome-driven, impactful learning accessible to all. We are exited to collaborate with MIT Professional Education in the delivery of this program. Collaborations with prestigious institutions such as MIT, assist us in realizing our vision of enabling access to high-quality education and impressive learning outcomes for anyone willing to work hard and upskill."

"The Advanced Data Science Program offered by MIT Professional Education brings together cutting-edge content and teaching from MIT faculty, while reflecting the educational ideals of MIT's founders who were focused on, above all, education for practical application," said Malgorzata Hedderick, Director of Short and International Programs at MIT Professional Education. "We look forward to collaborating with Great Learning on the delivery of the program, and the additional benefit participants will receive from Great Learning's program mentors."

The program will help prepare professionals for sought-after roles including Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and Analytics/Data Science Manager. It will also help aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to build and lead impactful organizations and businesses in tackling complex business problems. Upon successful completion of the program, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from MIT Professional Education.

Interested professionals and practitioners are invited to learn more about the program from Prof. Devavrat Shah, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Great Learning experts at a webinar on April 21st, 2021, at 11:00 am (ET) by registering at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3440095220363437325?source=pr

About MIT Professional Education

For 70 years, MIT Professional Education has been providing technical professionals worldwide a gateway to renowned MIT research, knowledge and expertise, through advanced education programs designed specifically for them. In addition to industry-focused, two-to-five-day live virtual and on-campus Short Programs, MIT Professional Education offers professionals the opportunity to take multi-lingual online-blended learning courses and programs through Digital Plus Programs, attend courses abroad through International Programs, enroll in regular MIT academic courses through the Advanced Study Program, or attend Custom Programs online and in-person designed specifically for their companies. For more information, please visit: professional.mit.edu .

About Great Learning

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions, and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the rapidly evolving business landscape. Relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty, Great Learning has delivered an unmatched learning experience for over 1 million learners from over 160 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Rishita Chiranewala

[email protected]

PR Head

Great Learning

SOURCE Great Learning

For further information: +91-7506172914