Great Gulf Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Jerry Patava, Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Great Gulf Group (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Bill Tresham and Stephen Cole to serve on the Company's Board.

"We are excited to welcome Bill and Stephen to our Board. They are seasoned executives who each bring a deep professional and diverse experience in the key areas of real estate development, investment, asset management, and corporate governance," said Mr. Patava. "We look forward to the expertise and knowledge they bring to Great Gulf to further enhance the strategic direction and growth of our organization."

Bill Tresham is the Founder of RittenVest. He previously served as the President of Ivanhoe Cambridge, Chief Executive Officer of SITQ, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Callahan Capital Partners, Chief Operating Officer of Trizec Properties, Managing Director Real Estate Equity Investments at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Partner at Equidev Group.

Stephen Cole is currently the President of Seeonee and formerly President of Duff & Phelps Canada Ltd., a company that acquired Cole & Partners which he founded. He serves as a Director on the Boards of Westaim Corporation and FARO Technologies. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Fellow of the Canadian Chartered Institute of Business Valuations and Full Member of the ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution Institute of Canada, Inc.).

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully-integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

SOURCE Great Gulf

For further information: Madeline Zito, Senior Vice President Public Relations, Great Gulf Group, 416 744 2222 C 647 938 1851, [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatgulf.com

