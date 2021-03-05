Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, will be restricted further operationally in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs as of Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 11:59pm EST.

The Company is also announcing that, further to the announcement today from the New Brunswick provincial government that certain capacity restrictions will be eased for entertainment venues, such as casinos, Casino New Brunswick will operate at 50% of its maximum capacity, effective Monday, March 8, 2021. Additionally, Casino New Brunswick will restore limited food and beverage amenities at the property. Currently, Casino New Brunswick is restricted to a guest capacity of 50 persons.

With the temporary suspension of operations at Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs, the Company will have six of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Casino New Brunswick Open with

restrictions Elements Casino Mohawk Closed





Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Nova Scotia Status Casino Ajax Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax Open with

restrictions Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney Open with

restrictions Elements Casino Grand River Closed





Elements Casino Brantford Open with

restrictions

British Columbia Status Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Open with

restrictions

All properties in British Columbia Closed Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Closing March 7





Shorelines Casino Belleville Open with

restrictions

Shorelines Casino Peterborough Closing March 7







ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

