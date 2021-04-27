Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney
Apr 27, 2021, 20:40 ET
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in the province, such as casinos, will be required to close in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. AST.
"Our properties in Nova Scotia had been operating safely and restoring services as part of the phased reopening in the province, affording us the opportunity to bring back many of our team members and offer a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests. With the increased presence of COVID-19 in many areas of Canada in recent weeks, we feel the various closures undertaken by provincial governments and health authorities are important measures at this time," stated Terrance Doyle, Great Canadian's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Although this continues to be a difficult time for our team members across the country, we are confident that as mass vaccination programs continue, the wider reopening of the economy including casinos, is something we can all look forward to soon," concluded Doyle.
Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
|
Ontario
|
Status
|
New Brunswick
|
Status
|
Casino Woodbine
|
Closed
|
Casino New Brunswick
|
Open with restrictions
|
Elements Casino Mohawk
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Flamboro
|
Closed
|
Nova Scotia
|
Status
|
Casino Ajax
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax
|
Closed
|
Great Blue Heron Casino
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney
|
Closing April 27
|
Elements Casino Grand River
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Brantford
|
Closed
|
British Columbia
|
Status
|
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands
|
Closed
|
All properties in British Columbia
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Casino Belleville
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Casino Peterborough
|
Closed
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
