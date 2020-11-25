Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia Halifax

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on November 24, 2020 from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in certain regions, such as casinos, will be required to close as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Casino Nova Scotia Halifax as of Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:59pm AST. Casino Nova Scotia Sydney will remain open.

Great Canadian is committed to providing a safe environment for both its guests and team members and introduced significant health and safety protocols as part of the reopening of the Company's properties in Ontario and New Brunswick on September 28, 2020, followed by its properties in Nova Scotia on October 5, 2020.

Great Canadian will continue to support the efforts of provincial governments, public health authorities, regulators and Crown partners in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Details regarding the reopening of Casino Nova Scotia Halifax will be announced at a later date.

Below is an overview of the operational status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Current Status

Ontario Current Status Casino Woodbine Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed October 9

Elements Casino Grand River Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Elements Casino Mohawk Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Elements Casino Flamboro Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Casino Ajax Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Belleville Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Great Blue Heron Casino Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Peterborough Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Elements Casino Brantford Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities







New Brunswick Current Status

Nova Scotia Current Status Casino New Brunswick Reopened September 28; Closed October 9; Reopened October 23; Guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax Reopened October 5 with guest capacity of approximately 20% pre closure; limited table games and food and beverage amenities introduced November 12; Closed beginning November 26 British Columbia Current Status

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney Reopened October 5; Guest capacity approximately 20% of pre closure capacity, no table games or food & beverage amenities All properties in British Columbia All properties in British Columbia closed since March 16

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

