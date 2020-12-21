Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Government Mandated Suspension of Gaming Operations at all of the Company's Ontario Properties Resulting in the Closure of Four More Properties
Dec 21, 2020, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on December 21, 2020 from the Ontario provincial government that all non-essential businesses across the province, such as casinos, will be required to close, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending gaming operations at Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, Shorelines Casino Belleville, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs as of Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:59pm EST. These four properties were the last four of the Company's 12 properties in Ontario that remained open subsequent to the suspension of operations at the Company's other Ontario properties through the fourth quarter of 2020.
With the suspension of operations at all of Great Canadian's Ontario operations, the Company's two properties that remain open are Casino New Brunswick operating with 25% of pre-closure capacity, and Casino Nova Scotia Sydney operating with 20% of pre-closure capacity. Emergency health orders continue to remain in place in all provinces the Company does business in.
Details regarding the reopening of the Company's Ontario properties will be announced at a later date.
Below is an overview of the operational status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
Ontario
Current Status
Ontario
Current Status
Casino Woodbine – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed October 9
Elements Casino Brantford – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed December 20
Elements Casino Mohawk – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands – Closing 11:59pm, December 23, 2020
Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed beginning December 24
Elements Casino Flamboro – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs – Closing 11:59pm, December 23, 2020
Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed beginning December 24
Casino Ajax – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22
Shorelines Casino Belleville – Closing 11:59pm, December 23, 2020
Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed beginning December 24
Great Blue Heron Casino – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22
Shorelines Casino Peterborough – Closing 11:59pm, December 23, 2020
Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed beginning December 24
Elements Casino Grand River – Closed
Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed December 14
New Brunswick
Current Status
Nova Scotia
Current Status
Casino New Brunswick – Open
Reopened September 28; Closed October 9; Reopened October 23; Current guest capacity approximately 25% of pre-closure capacity, and limited table games and food & beverage amenities
Casino Nova Scotia Halifax – Closed
Reopened October 5 with guest capacity of approximately 20% pre-closure capacity; limited table games and food and beverage amenities introduced November 12; Closed beginning November 26
British Columbia
Current Status
Casino Nova Scotia Sydney – Open
Reopened October 5; Guest capacity approximately 20% of pre-closure capacity, no table games and limited food & beverage amenities
All properties in British Columbia - Closed
All properties in British Columbia closed since March 16
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
