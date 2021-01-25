Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Resignation of Rod Baker as Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announces that the board of directors has accepted Rod Baker's resignation as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and its operating subsidiaries effective January 24, 2021.

Terrance Doyle, President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer, has been appointed by the Company's board of directors as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective January 24, 2021. "Mr. Doyle, with his 20 years of experience with the Company and working with key stakeholders and the board, is well equipped to assume the duties as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent replacement has been named," stated Peter Meredith, Great Canadian's Chairman.

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

