Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of the Company's Ontario Properties

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on July 9, 2021 from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses can reopen, such as casinos, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be undertaking the required steps to reopen the following Ontario properties on Friday, July 16, 2021:

Casino Woodbine

Great Blue Heron Casino

Casino Ajax

Elements Casino Mohawk

Elements Casino Flamboro

Elements Casino Brantford

Elements Casino Grand River

Shorelines Casino Belleville

Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs

The Company is also planning to open the casino at the Pickering Casino Resort in the near future, with the remainder of the resort opening at a later date in 2022.

Under the Province's current health and safety framework, the Company's Ontario properties will reopen with reduced gaming capacity to reflect physical distancing requirements. The Company will continue to work cooperatively with industry stakeholders and regulatory agencies on the easing of these restrictions in a safe and responsible manner.

"I'm very excited that the province has reached this milestone, and that Great Canadian is in a position to have thousands of team members return to work," stated Terrance Doyle, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to thank our entire team for their resilience and patience the last 17 months, and I look forward to working with our team and welcoming our guests back to our Ontario properties," Doyle continued. "As we move into the current stage of the provincial plan to reopen the economy, I'm eager to continue working with key stakeholders on the next phase of reopening when it is deemed safe to do so."

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

