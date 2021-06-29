Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of the Company's British Columbia Properties

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the British Columbia provincial government that certain businesses can reopen, such as casinos, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening the following properties on Thursday, July 1, 2021:

River Rock Casino Resort

Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

Elements Casino Victoria

Elements Casino Surrey

Casino Nanaimo

Elements Casino Chilliwack

Hastings Racecourse

Chances Maple Ridge

Chances Dawson Creek

The properties will reopen with a reduction in slot machine and live table game capacity to reflect physical distancing requirements, as well as limited food and beverage services.

The Company's British Columbia properties have been closed since March 16, 2020 to support the provincial government's efforts to contain the spread COVID-19 in the province.

"This is another exciting development for Great Canadian and our recovery from the impact of the pandemic," stated Terrance Doyle, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, these reopenings mean over 1,000 of our team members returning to work and generating revenue for the Province and our communities. With the reopening of our properties in Ontario on the horizon, we are poised to begin rebuilding our business," concluded Doyle.

