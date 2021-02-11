Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Shorelines Casino Belleville
Feb 11, 2021, 21:36 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on February 8, 2021 from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, can reopen in certain areas of the province, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Shorelines Casino Belleville ("the property") on February 16, 2020 at 10am EST.
The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50 for guests only from regions not in "stay at home orders". Table games and food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.
With the reopening of the property, the Company will have four of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.
Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
|
Ontario
|
Status
|
New Brunswick
|
Status
|
Casino Woodbine
|
Closed
|
Casino New Brunswick
|
Open
|
Elements Casino Mohawk
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Flamboro
|
Closed
|
Nova Scotia
|
Status
|
Casino Ajax
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia Halifax
|
Open
|
Great Blue Heron Casino
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia Sydney
|
Open
|
Elements Casino Grand River
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Brantford
|
Closed
|
British Columbia
|
Status
|
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands
|
Closed
|
All properties in British Columbia
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Casino Peterborough
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Casino Belleville
|
Opening Feb. 16
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
39 Wynford Drive
North York, ON
M3C 3K5
Website: www.gcgaming.com
SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
For further information: For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]