Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Elements Casino Grand River and the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Mar 19, 2021, 19:02 ET

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, will be further restricted operationally in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands as of Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:59pm EST.

The Company will also be reopening Elements Casino Grand River on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10am EST. The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50. Food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.

With the temporary suspension of operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands and the reopening of Elements Casino Grand River, the Company will have five of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario

Status

New Brunswick

Status

Casino Woodbine

Closed

Casino New Brunswick

Open with restrictions

Elements Casino Mohawk

Closed


Elements Casino Flamboro

Closed

Nova Scotia

Status

Casino Ajax

Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax

Open with restrictions

Great Blue Heron Casino

Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney

Open with restrictions

Elements Casino Grand River

Reopening March 26 with restrictions


Elements Casino Brantford

Closing March 21

British Columbia

Status

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

Closing March 21

All properties in British Columbia

Closed

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs

Closed


Shorelines Casino Belleville

Open with restrictions

Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Closed


ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, 39 Wynford Drive, North York, ON, M3C 3K5, Website: www.gcgaming.com; For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]

