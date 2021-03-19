Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Elements Casino Grand River and the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, will be further restricted operationally in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands as of Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:59pm EST.

The Company will also be reopening Elements Casino Grand River on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10am EST. The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50. Food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.

With the temporary suspension of operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands and the reopening of Elements Casino Grand River, the Company will have five of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Casino New Brunswick Open with restrictions Elements Casino Mohawk Closed





Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Nova Scotia Status Casino Ajax Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax Open with restrictions Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney Open with restrictions Elements Casino Grand River Reopening March 26 with restrictions





Elements Casino Brantford Closing March 21

British Columbia Status Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Closing March 21

All properties in British Columbia Closed Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Closed





Shorelines Casino Belleville Open with restrictions Shorelines Casino Peterborough Closed







ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

