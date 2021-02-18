Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Elements Casino Brantford

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to recent announcements from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, can reopen in certain areas of the province, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Elements Casino Brantford on February 22, 2021 at 10am EST.

The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50 for guests only from regions not in current "stay at home orders". Table games and food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.

With the reopening of Elements Casino Brantford, the Company will have eight of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Casino New Brunswick Open with restrictions Elements Casino Mohawk Closed





Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Nova Scotia Status Casino Ajax Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax Open with restrictions Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney Open with restrictions Elements Casino Grand River Closed





Elements Casino Brantford Opening Feb. 22 with restrictions

British Columbia Status Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Open with restrictions

All properties in British Columbia Closed Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Open with restrictions





Shorelines Casino Belleville Open with restrictions Shorelines Casino Peterborough Open with restrictions







ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, 39 Wynford Drive, North York, ON, M3C 3K5, Website: www.gcgaming.com; For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

