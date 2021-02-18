Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Elements Casino Brantford
Feb 18, 2021, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to recent announcements from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, can reopen in certain areas of the province, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Elements Casino Brantford on February 22, 2021 at 10am EST.
The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50 for guests only from regions not in current "stay at home orders". Table games and food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.
With the reopening of Elements Casino Brantford, the Company will have eight of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.
Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
|
Ontario
|
Status
|
New Brunswick
|
Status
|
Casino Woodbine
|
Closed
|
Casino New Brunswick
|
Open with restrictions
|
Elements Casino Mohawk
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Flamboro
|
Closed
|
Nova Scotia
|
Status
|
Casino Ajax
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia Halifax
|
Open with restrictions
|
Great Blue Heron Casino
|
Closed
|
Casino Nova Scotia Sydney
|
Open with restrictions
|
Elements Casino Grand River
|
Closed
|
Elements Casino Brantford
|
Opening Feb. 22
with restrictions
|
British Columbia
|
Status
|
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands
|
Open with restrictions
|
All properties in British Columbia
|
Closed
|
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs
|
Open with restrictions
|
Shorelines Casino Belleville
|
Open with restrictions
|
Shorelines Casino Peterborough
|
Open with restrictions
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
For further information: Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, 39 Wynford Drive, North York, ON, M3C 3K5, Website: www.gcgaming.com; For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]
Share this article