Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on January 8, 2021 from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain gaming establishments in areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality can reopen, such as Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Casino Nova Scotia – Halifax at 12pm AST on Monday, January 11, 2021. The property will reopen with a reduction in hours of operation, will offer slot machine play along with limited table games and food and beverage amenities, and with guest capacity of approximately 20% of the property's maximum facility capacity prior to its first closure on March 16, 2020.

The property was closed on November 26, 2020 as part of the Nova Scotia provincial government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

With the reopening of Casino Nova Scotia – Halifax, the Company will have three of its 26 operations open and operating.

Below is an overview of the operational status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Current Status

Ontario Current Status Casino Woodbine – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed October 9

Elements Casino Brantford – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 20 Elements Casino Mohawk – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands – Closed Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 24 Elements Casino Flamboro – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs – Closed Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 24 Casino Ajax – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Belleville – Closed Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 24 Great Blue Heron Casino – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Peterborough – Closed Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 24 Elements Casino Grand River – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food and beverage amenities; Closed December 14















New Brunswick Current Status

Nova Scotia Current Status Casino New Brunswick – Open Reopened September 28; Closed October 9; Reopened October 23; Current guest capacity approximately 25% of pre-closure capacity, and limited table games and food and beverage amenities

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax – Re-Opening January 11 Reopened October 5 with guest capacity of approximately 20% pre-closure capacity; limited table games and food and beverage amenities introduced November 12; Closed beginning November 26; Reopening on January 11 British Columbia Current Status

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney – Open Reopened October 5; Guest capacity approximately 20% of pre-closure capacity, no table games and limited food and beverage amenities All properties in British Columbia - Closed All properties in British Columbia closed since March 16

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

