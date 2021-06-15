Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Casino Nova Scotia

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses can reopen, such as casinos, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Casino Nova Scotia's properties in Halifax and Sydney at 11:00 a.m. ADT on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The properties will reopen with a reduction in gaming capacity to reflect physical distancing requirements, as well as limited food and beverage services.

The Halifax location was closed on April 22, 2021, and the Sydney location on April 27, 2021, as part of the Nova Scotia provincial government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

"We are excited to reopen both of our Casino Nova Scotia properties, call our team members back to work, and welcome back our guests," stated Terrance Doyle, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We feel this important development is a precursor to the reopenings we are also eagerly anticipating in British Columbia and Ontario, based on the success of the country's vaccination program thus far," added Doyle.

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

